Triochem Products Ltd.

BSE: 512101 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE331E01013
BSE LIVE 10:54 | 24 Sep Triochem Products Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Triochem Products Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Triochem Products Ltd.

Triochem Products Ltd

Triochem Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   0
EPS - TTM () [*S] 43.77
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 0.40
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 258.09
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.07
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Triochem Products Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6.5 2.83 129.68
Other Income 0.03 0.02 50
Total Income 6.53 2.86 128.32
Total Expenses 5.99 2.61 129.5
Operating Profit 0.54 0.25 116
Net Profit 0.23 0.11 109.09
Equity Capital 0.25 0.25 -
Triochem Products Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Pharmaids Pharma 2.71 0.00 0.92
Hind.Bio Science 0.70 0.00 0.72
ABL Bio-Tech. 0.81 3.85 0.66
Triochem Product 17.40 1.75 0.43
Vardhaman Labs. 0.66 0.00 0.27
Triochem Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 68.65
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 16.56
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.79
Triochem Products Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.60% -0.54%
1 Month NA NA -1.03% -0.51%
3 Month NA NA 2.17% 1.33%
6 Month NA NA 5.56% 4.70%
1 Year NA NA 17.28% 16.52%
3 Year NA NA 17.34% 18.78%

Triochem Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 17.40
17.40
Week Low/High 0.00
17.40
Month Low/High 0.00
17.40
YEAR Low/High 0.00
17.40
All TIME Low/High 10.60
20.00

