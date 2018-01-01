Triochem Products Ltd.
|BSE: 512101
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE331E01013
|BSE LIVE 10:54 | 24 Sep
|Triochem Products Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Triochem Products Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|17.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|17.10
|VOLUME
|5
|52-Week high
|17.40
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|0.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|17.40
|Buy Qty
|3495.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Triochem Products Ltd.
Triochem Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|0
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|43.77
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|0.40
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|258.09
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.07
Announcement
-
Board Meeting-Appointment of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
-
-
Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Month Ended 31St December 2017
-
The Board Of Directors Will Meet On Wednesday 14Th February 2018
-
-
Statement Of Deviation Or Variation In Public Issue Rights Issue Preferential Issue Etc. Under Regul
Triochem Products Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6.5
|2.83
|129.68
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.02
|50
|Total Income
|6.53
|2.86
|128.32
|Total Expenses
|5.99
|2.61
|129.5
|Operating Profit
|0.54
|0.25
|116
|Net Profit
|0.23
|0.11
|109.09
|Equity Capital
|0.25
|0.25
|-
Triochem Products Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Pharmaids Pharma
|2.71
|0.00
|0.92
|Hind.Bio Science
|0.70
|0.00
|0.72
|ABL Bio-Tech.
|0.81
|3.85
|0.66
|Triochem Product
|17.40
|1.75
|0.43
|Vardhaman Labs.
|0.66
|0.00
|0.27
Triochem Products Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.60%
|-0.54%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.03%
|-0.51%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.17%
|1.33%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.56%
|4.70%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.28%
|16.52%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.34%
|18.78%
Triochem Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|17.40
|
|17.40
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|17.40
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|17.40
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|17.40
|All TIME Low/High
|10.60
|
|20.00
