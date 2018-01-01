JUST IN
Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd.

BSE: 531279 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE238C01014
BSE 12:18 | 23 Feb 14.70 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

14.70

 HIGH

14.70

 LOW

14.70
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd.

Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd

Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd was incorporated in 1985 in India and listed with positive net worth at Mumbai & Calcutta Stock Exchanges in India. The company is an infrastructure & Oil & Gas exploration service providing Services to the well known companies including Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited, the biggest oil & gas exploration company in India and also other PSU's, Private and...> More

Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.85
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 7.95
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 30.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.49
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.64 0.17 276.47
Other Income -0.46 0.07 -757.14
Total Income 0.18 0.24 -25
Total Expenses 0.21 0.32 -34.38
Operating Profit -0.03 -0.08 62.5
Net Profit -0.05 -0.11 54.55
Equity Capital 2.99 2.97 -
Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Superior Finleas 14.90 3.11 4.47
KLG Capital 13.95 -4.78 4.46
Interface Fin. 0.18 5.88 4.45
Trishakti Elect. 14.70 0.00 4.37
Shreevatsaa Fin. 4.32 4.85 4.36
Winy Commercial 5.50 1.85 4.33
Shashank Traders 14.00 1.67 4.33
Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 35.16
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 19.20
Custodians 0.00
Other 45.64
Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 88.46% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 53.44% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 14.70
14.70
Week Low/High 0.00
14.70
Month Low/High 14.70
15.00
YEAR Low/High 5.70
17.00
All TIME Low/High 2.75
163.00

