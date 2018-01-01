Triton Corp. Ltd.
|BSE: 523387
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE982C01033
|BSE 14:20 | 08 Mar
|0.34
|
0.01
(3.03%)
|
OPEN
0.34
|
HIGH
0.34
|
LOW
0.34
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Triton Corp. Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.34
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.33
|VOLUME
|2100
|52-Week high
|0.40
|52-Week low
|0.19
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.34
|Sell Qty
|27237.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Triton Corp. Ltd.
Incorporated in Apr.'90 as a public limited company, Triton Copr. Ltd., formerly known as Stencil Apparel is promoted by Amit Judge and his associates. The company came out with a public issue in Feb.'91 to part-finance its project of setting up a plant at Noida, Uttar Pradesh, to manufacture 7000 shirts and 2500 trousers/jeans pd. Commercial production at the trouser plant and the shirt plant ...> More
Triton Corp. Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|7
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.22
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.55
Announcement
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For Quarter Ended 31St Dec 2017
-
Standalone And Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended On 30Th
-
Board Meeting On 14Th December 2017 At 2:30 P.M At The Registered Office Of The Company Situated At
Triton Corp. Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.03
|-
|Total Income
|0.03
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.04
|0.04
|0
|Operating Profit
|-0.03
|-0.01
|-200
|Net Profit
|-0.03
|-0.13
|76.92
|Equity Capital
|19.99
|19.99
|-
Triton Corp. Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Interworld Digi.
|0.15
|0.00
|7.18
|Sofcom Systems
|17.00
|-0.87
|7.07
|Jointeca Edu.
|7.00
|0.00
|7.01
|Triton Corp.
|0.34
|3.03
|6.80
|AcroPetal Tech.
|1.67
|-4.57
|6.49
|PFL Infotech
|8.37
|-4.99
|6.26
|Tricom India
|0.77
|-4.94
|6.10
Triton Corp. Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-12.82%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|3.03%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Triton Corp. Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.34
|
|0.34
|Week Low/High
|0.32
|
|0.00
|Month Low/High
|0.32
|
|0.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.17
|
|55.00
