Triton Corp. Ltd

Incorporated in Apr.'90 as a public limited company, Triton Copr. Ltd., formerly known as Stencil Apparel is promoted by Amit Judge and his associates. The company came out with a public issue in Feb.'91 to part-finance its project of setting up a plant at Noida, Uttar Pradesh, to manufacture 7000 shirts and 2500 trousers/jeans pd. Commercial production at the trouser plant and the shirt plant ...> More