Triton Corp. Ltd.

BSE: 523387 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE982C01033
BSE 14:20 | 08 Mar 0.34 0.01
(3.03%)
OPEN

0.34

 HIGH

0.34

 LOW

0.34
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Triton Corp. Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.34
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.33
VOLUME 2100
52-Week high 0.40
52-Week low 0.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.34
Sell Qty 27237.00
About Triton Corp. Ltd.

Triton Corp. Ltd

Incorporated in Apr.'90 as a public limited company, Triton Copr. Ltd., formerly known as Stencil Apparel is promoted by Amit Judge and his associates. The company came out with a public issue in Feb.'91 to part-finance its project of setting up a plant at Noida, Uttar Pradesh, to manufacture 7000 shirts and 2500 trousers/jeans pd. Commercial production at the trouser plant and the shirt plant

Triton Corp. Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.22
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.55
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Triton Corp. Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.03 -
Total Income 0.03 -
Total Expenses 0.04 0.04 0
Operating Profit -0.03 -0.01 -200
Net Profit -0.03 -0.13 76.92
Equity Capital 19.99 19.99 -
Triton Corp. Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Interworld Digi. 0.15 0.00 7.18
Sofcom Systems 17.00 -0.87 7.07
Jointeca Edu. 7.00 0.00 7.01
Triton Corp. 0.34 3.03 6.80
AcroPetal Tech. 1.67 -4.57 6.49
PFL Infotech 8.37 -4.99 6.26
Tricom India 0.77 -4.94 6.10
Triton Corp. Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.61
Banks/FIs 0.10
FIIs 0.23
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.10
Indian Public 28.56
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.40
Triton Corp. Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 0.00% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -12.82% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 3.03% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Triton Corp. Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.34
0.34
Week Low/High 0.32
0.00
Month Low/High 0.32
0.00
YEAR Low/High 0.19
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.17
55.00

