JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Triton Valves Ltd

Triton Valves Ltd.

BSE: 505978 Sector: Auto
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE440G01017
BSE LIVE 14:34 | 12 Mar 1825.05 -53.30
(-2.84%)
OPEN

1860.00

 HIGH

1904.00

 LOW

1816.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Triton Valves Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1860.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1878.35
VOLUME 301
52-Week high 2794.90
52-Week low 1268.00
P/E 23.54
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 181
Buy Price 1825.05
Buy Qty 5.00
Sell Price 1849.95
Sell Qty 2.00
OPEN 1860.00
CLOSE 1878.35
VOLUME 301
52-Week high 2794.90
52-Week low 1268.00
P/E 23.54
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 181
Buy Price 1825.05
Buy Qty 5.00
Sell Price 1849.95
Sell Qty 2.00

About Triton Valves Ltd.

Triton Valves Ltd

The Bangalore based Triton Valves Limited (TVL) is manufacturing Automobile Tyre & Tube Valves from it's factory at Mysore. In Sep 2000 the company accredited with QS 9000 Certificate. ...> More

Triton Valves Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   181
EPS - TTM () [*S] 77.52
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 23.54
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   150.00
Latest Dividend Date 04 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.80
Book Value / Share () [*S] 689.51
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.65
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Triton Valves Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 59.77 46.37 28.9
Other Income 0.29 0.18 61.11
Total Income 60.06 46.55 29.02
Total Expenses 54.68 40.76 34.15
Operating Profit 5.38 5.79 -7.08
Net Profit 1.05 1.5 -30
Equity Capital 0.99 0.99 -
> More on Triton Valves Ltd Financials Results

Triton Valves Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bimetal Bearings 585.50 2.18 224.25
Sundaram Brake 537.35 1.20 211.18
IP Rings 162.00 -1.22 205.42
Triton Valves 1825.05 -2.84 180.68
Castex Tech 4.35 -4.81 164.47
Talbros Engg. 303.70 0.00 154.28
Autoline Inds. 73.45 -1.34 154.24
> More on Triton Valves Ltd Peer Group

Triton Valves Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.49
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 1.93
Indian Public 41.96
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.62
> More on Triton Valves Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Triton Valves Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.99% NA 0.07% -0.89%
1 Month -5.91% NA -1.55% -0.85%
3 Month -0.44% NA 1.63% 0.98%
6 Month 9.62% NA 5.01% 4.34%
1 Year 39.39% NA 16.66% 16.12%
3 Year 74.31% NA 16.73% 18.37%

Triton Valves Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1816.00
1904.00
Week Low/High 1800.00
1932.00
Month Low/High 1760.00
1998.00
YEAR Low/High 1268.00
2795.00
All TIME Low/High 22.00
2795.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Triton Valves: