Triton Valves Ltd.
|BSE: 505978
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE440G01017
|BSE LIVE 14:34 | 12 Mar
|1825.05
|
-53.30
(-2.84%)
|
OPEN
1860.00
|
HIGH
1904.00
|
LOW
1816.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Triton Valves Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Triton Valves Ltd.
The Bangalore based Triton Valves Limited (TVL) is manufacturing Automobile Tyre & Tube Valves from it's factory at Mysore. In Sep 2000 the company accredited with QS 9000 Certificate. ...> More
Triton Valves Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|181
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|77.52
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|23.54
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|150.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|04 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.80
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|689.51
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.65
Triton Valves Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|59.77
|46.37
|28.9
|Other Income
|0.29
|0.18
|61.11
|Total Income
|60.06
|46.55
|29.02
|Total Expenses
|54.68
|40.76
|34.15
|Operating Profit
|5.38
|5.79
|-7.08
|Net Profit
|1.05
|1.5
|-30
|Equity Capital
|0.99
|0.99
|-
Triton Valves Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bimetal Bearings
|585.50
|2.18
|224.25
|Sundaram Brake
|537.35
|1.20
|211.18
|IP Rings
|162.00
|-1.22
|205.42
|Triton Valves
|1825.05
|-2.84
|180.68
|Castex Tech
|4.35
|-4.81
|164.47
|Talbros Engg.
|303.70
|0.00
|154.28
|Autoline Inds.
|73.45
|-1.34
|154.24
Triton Valves Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Triton Valves Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.99%
|NA
|0.07%
|-0.89%
|1 Month
|-5.91%
|NA
|-1.55%
|-0.85%
|3 Month
|-0.44%
|NA
|1.63%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|9.62%
|NA
|5.01%
|4.34%
|1 Year
|39.39%
|NA
|16.66%
|16.12%
|3 Year
|74.31%
|NA
|16.73%
|18.37%
Triton Valves Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1816.00
|
|1904.00
|Week Low/High
|1800.00
|
|1932.00
|Month Low/High
|1760.00
|
|1998.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1268.00
|
|2795.00
|All TIME Low/High
|22.00
|
|2795.00
