Triveni Glass Ltd.

BSE: 502281 Sector: Industrials
NSE: TRIVENSHET ISIN Code: INE094C01011
BSE LIVE 13:33 | 09 Mar 15.05 0.70
(4.88%)
OPEN

14.35

 HIGH

15.05

 LOW

14.20
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Triveni Glass Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Triveni Glass Ltd.

Triveni Glass Ltd

Incorporated in Dec.'71, Triveni Sheet Glass Works, presently Triveni Glass Ltd (TGL) commenced business in Feb.'72. Other major group companies are Hindustan Safety Glass and Uttar Pradesh Safety Glass. In Oct.'94, the company came out with a public issue of 16.62 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 90 for the Indian public and Rs 110 for NRIs; aggregating Rs 17.31 cr to part-finance the Rs 150-...> More

Triveni Glass Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   19
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.61
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 4.17
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -31.40
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.48
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Triveni Glass Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 15.27 17.31 -11.79
Other Income 1.8 1.34 34.33
Total Income 17.07 18.65 -8.47
Total Expenses 16.07 15.4 4.35
Operating Profit 1 3.25 -69.23
Net Profit 0.22 2.39 -90.79
Equity Capital 12.62 12.62 -
> More on Triveni Glass Ltd Financials Results

Triveni Glass Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Viaan Industries 37.45 2.04 404.83
Haldyn Glass 39.00 1.30 209.82
Banaras Beads 57.60 -4.00 38.25
Triveni Glass 15.05 4.88 18.99
Sejal Glass 4.23 -4.94 14.19
JIK Inds. 0.42 0.00 3.05
Jai Mata Glass 0.19 0.00 1.90
> More on Triveni Glass Ltd Peer Group

Triveni Glass Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 6.11
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 2.77
Insurance 3.43
Mutual Funds 0.05
Indian Public 66.62
Custodians 0.00
Other 20.99
> More on Triveni Glass Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Triveni Glass Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.81% NA 0.08% -0.89%
1 Month -16.62% NA -1.54% -0.86%
3 Month -30.80% NA 1.64% 0.97%
6 Month -16.39% NA 5.02% 4.33%
1 Year -51.84% NA 16.67% 16.11%
3 Year -19.09% NA 16.74% 18.36%

Triveni Glass Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 14.20
15.05
Week Low/High 14.20
17.00
Month Low/High 14.20
18.00
YEAR Low/High 14.20
38.00
All TIME Low/High 1.25
450.00

