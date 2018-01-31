Triveni Glass Ltd.
|BSE: 502281
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: TRIVENSHET
|ISIN Code: INE094C01011
|15.05
0.70
(4.88%)
OPEN
14.35
HIGH
15.05
LOW
14.20
|Triveni Glass Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|14.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.35
|VOLUME
|9652
|52-Week high
|38.45
|52-Week low
|14.20
|P/E
|4.17
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|14.35
|Buy Qty
|500.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Triveni Glass Ltd.
Incorporated in Dec.'71, Triveni Sheet Glass Works, presently Triveni Glass Ltd (TGL) commenced business in Feb.'72. Other major group companies are Hindustan Safety Glass and Uttar Pradesh Safety Glass. In Oct.'94, the company came out with a public issue of 16.62 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 90 for the Indian public and Rs 110 for NRIs; aggregating Rs 17.31 cr to part-finance the Rs 150-...> More
Triveni Glass Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|19
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.61
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|4.17
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-31.40
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.48
Announcement
UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31.12.2017
STATEMENT OF INVESTOR COMPLAINTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2017
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30.09.2017
Triveni Glass Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|15.27
|17.31
|-11.79
|Other Income
|1.8
|1.34
|34.33
|Total Income
|17.07
|18.65
|-8.47
|Total Expenses
|16.07
|15.4
|4.35
|Operating Profit
|1
|3.25
|-69.23
|Net Profit
|0.22
|2.39
|-90.79
|Equity Capital
|12.62
|12.62
|-
Triveni Glass Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Viaan Industries
|37.45
|2.04
|404.83
|Haldyn Glass
|39.00
|1.30
|209.82
|Banaras Beads
|57.60
|-4.00
|38.25
|Triveni Glass
|15.05
|4.88
|18.99
|Sejal Glass
|4.23
|-4.94
|14.19
|JIK Inds.
|0.42
|0.00
|3.05
|Jai Mata Glass
|0.19
|0.00
|1.90
Triveni Glass Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Triveni Glass Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.81%
|NA
|0.08%
|-0.89%
|1 Month
|-16.62%
|NA
|-1.54%
|-0.86%
|3 Month
|-30.80%
|NA
|1.64%
|0.97%
|6 Month
|-16.39%
|NA
|5.02%
|4.33%
|1 Year
|-51.84%
|NA
|16.67%
|16.11%
|3 Year
|-19.09%
|NA
|16.74%
|18.36%
Triveni Glass Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|14.20
|
|15.05
|Week Low/High
|14.20
|
|17.00
|Month Low/High
|14.20
|
|18.00
|YEAR Low/High
|14.20
|
|38.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.25
|
|450.00
