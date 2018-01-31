Triveni Glass Ltd

Incorporated in Dec.'71, Triveni Sheet Glass Works, presently Triveni Glass Ltd (TGL) commenced business in Feb.'72. Other major group companies are Hindustan Safety Glass and Uttar Pradesh Safety Glass. In Oct.'94, the company came out with a public issue of 16.62 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 90 for the Indian public and Rs 110 for NRIs; aggregating Rs 17.31 cr to part-finance the Rs 150-...> More