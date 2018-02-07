Trombo Extractions Ltd.
|BSE: 519303
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE850O01011
|BSE 15:23 | 27 Sep
|Trombo Extractions Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Trombo Extractions Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|14.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.77
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|14.45
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|240.83
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|14.45
|Buy Qty
|900.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Trombo Extractions Ltd.
Trombo Extractions Ltd
Trombo Extractions Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|6
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.06
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|240.83
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|2.39
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|6.05
Trombo Extractions Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.03
|-
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|-
|Equity Capital
|3.48
|3.23
|-
Trombo Extractions Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Indian Extractn.
|19.35
|4.59
|6.46
|J R Foods
|6.60
|0.00
|6.27
|Divya Jyoti Inds
|6.00
|-0.66
|6.18
|Trombo Extractn.
|14.45
|4.94
|6.00
|Azure Exim
|5.67
|5.00
|5.08
|M K Proteins
|11.30
|2.54
|4.71
|Progress. Extr.
|10.95
|0.00
|3.94
Trombo Extractions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Trombo Extractions Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Trombo Extractions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|14.45
|
|14.45
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|14.45
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|14.45
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|14.45
|All TIME Low/High
|0.70
|
|31.00
