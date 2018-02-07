JUST IN
Trombo Extractions Ltd.

BSE: 519303 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE850O01011
BSE 15:23 | 27 Sep Trombo Extractions Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Trombo Extractions Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 14.45
PREVIOUS CLOSE 13.77
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 14.45
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 240.83
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 14.45
Buy Qty 900.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Trombo Extractions Ltd.

Trombo Extractions Ltd

Trombo Extractions Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.06
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 240.83
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.39
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.05
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Trombo Extractions Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.03 -
Operating Profit -0.02 -
Net Profit -0.02 -
Equity Capital 3.48 3.23 -
Trombo Extractions Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Indian Extractn. 19.35 4.59 6.46
J R Foods 6.60 0.00 6.27
Divya Jyoti Inds 6.00 -0.66 6.18
Trombo Extractn. 14.45 4.94 6.00
Azure Exim 5.67 5.00 5.08
M K Proteins 11.30 2.54 4.71
Progress. Extr. 10.95 0.00 3.94
Trombo Extractions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.02
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 31.63
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.35
Trombo Extractions Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Trombo Extractions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 14.45
14.45
Week Low/High 0.00
14.45
Month Low/High 0.00
14.45
YEAR Low/High 0.00
14.45
All TIME Low/High 0.70
31.00

