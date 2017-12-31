JUST IN
TSL Industries Ltd.

BSE: 531659 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE547D01016
BSE 11:55 | 13 Jun TSL Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan TSL Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 2.14
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.14
VOLUME 10
52-Week high 2.14
52-Week low 2.10
P/E 214.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 2.14
Sell Qty 2978.00
About TSL Industries Ltd.

TSL Industries Ltd

Promoted by Bharat Bhusan Gupta, TSL Industries Limited was incorporated in the name of Rosy Credit & Finance Private Limited., on 22nd Sep.'94 and converted into a public limited company in Jan.'95. It later on acquired the name as Transnation Securities Limited in Jun'95. Its activities include leasing, hire purchase, consumer financing investment in shares and securities, debenture, bonds, m...> More

TSL Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 214.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.01
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.53
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

TSL Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.25 0.14 78.57
Other Income -
Total Income 0.25 0.14 78.57
Total Expenses 0.25 0.14 78.57
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 4.77 4.77 -
> More on TSL Industries Ltd Financials Results

TSL Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kumbhat Fin. 2.35 -4.86 1.12
Ushakiran Fin. 4.30 1.09
Bluechip Stock. 2.04 4.62 1.03
TSL Industries 2.14 0.00 1.02
Bala Techno Glob 0.19 -5.00 1.01
Aarya Global 0.46 -4.17 1.00
VCK Cap. Mkt. 1.10 -0.90 1.00
> More on TSL Industries Ltd Peer Group

TSL Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.04
Banks/FIs 3.87
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 70.05
Custodians 0.00
Other 26.05
> More on TSL Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

TSL Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

TSL Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.14
2.14
Week Low/High 0.00
2.14
Month Low/High 0.00
2.14
YEAR Low/High 2.10
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.91
71.00

