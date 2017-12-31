TSL Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 531659
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE547D01016
|BSE 11:55 | 13 Jun
|TSL Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|TSL Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.14
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.14
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|2.14
|52-Week low
|2.10
|P/E
|214.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2.14
|Sell Qty
|2978.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|214.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About TSL Industries Ltd.
Promoted by Bharat Bhusan Gupta, TSL Industries Limited was incorporated in the name of Rosy Credit & Finance Private Limited., on 22nd Sep.'94 and converted into a public limited company in Jan.'95. It later on acquired the name as Transnation Securities Limited in Jun'95. Its activities include leasing, hire purchase, consumer financing investment in shares and securities, debenture, bonds, m...> More
TSL Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.01
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|214.00
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|4.01
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.53
TSL Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.25
|0.14
|78.57
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.25
|0.14
|78.57
|Total Expenses
|0.25
|0.14
|78.57
|Operating Profit
|-
|Net Profit
|-
|Equity Capital
|4.77
|4.77
|-
TSL Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kumbhat Fin.
|2.35
|-4.86
|1.12
|Ushakiran Fin.
|4.30
|1.09
|Bluechip Stock.
|2.04
|4.62
|1.03
|TSL Industries
|2.14
|0.00
|1.02
|Bala Techno Glob
|0.19
|-5.00
|1.01
|Aarya Global
|0.46
|-4.17
|1.00
|VCK Cap. Mkt.
|1.10
|-0.90
|1.00
TSL Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
TSL Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
TSL Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.14
|
|2.14
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.14
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.14
|YEAR Low/High
|2.10
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.91
|
|71.00
