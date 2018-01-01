TTK Healthcare Ltd.
|BSE: 507747
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: TTKHLTCARE
|ISIN Code: INE910C01018
|BSE LIVE 14:30 | 12 Mar
|1194.45
|
-2.40
(-0.20%)
|
OPEN
1210.05
|
HIGH
1225.05
|
LOW
1189.90
|NSE LIVE 14:22 | 12 Mar
|1200.90
|
4.30
(0.36%)
|
OPEN
1205.00
|
HIGH
1226.50
|
LOW
1190.00
|OPEN
|1210.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1196.85
|VOLUME
|557
|52-Week high
|1457.65
|52-Week low
|685.00
|P/E
|37.78
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|928
|Buy Price
|1192.45
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|1203.50
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|1205.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1196.60
|VOLUME
|4575
|52-Week high
|1466.00
|52-Week low
|680.00
|P/E
|37.78
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|928
|Buy Price
|1200.00
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|1200.90
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|1210.05
|CLOSE
|1196.85
|VOLUME
|557
|52-Week high
|1457.65
|52-Week low
|685.00
|P/E
|37.78
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|928
|Buy Price
|1192.45
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|1203.50
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|1205.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1196.60
|VOLUME
|4575
|52-Week high
|1466.00
|52-Week low
|680.00
|P/E
|37.78
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|928.09
|Buy Price
|1200.00
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|1200.90
|Sell Qty
|10.00
About TTK Healthcare Ltd.
TTK Healthcare, a TTK group company was incorporated in May 1958 as Orient Pharma and later renamed as TTK Pharma in Nov '81. Some of the other companies belonging to the TTK group include London Rubber, TT Textiles, TTK Chemicals, etc. The company concentrate on pharmaceutical, consumer products and hospital care products. The company is the owner of famous Woodwards Gripewater brand. In 1992...> More
TTK Healthcare Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|928
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|31.62
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|37.78
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|50.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|27 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.42
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|196.18
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|6.09
Announcement
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
-
-
Meeting Of The Committee Of Directors Scheduled To Be Held On 2Nd March 2018
-
TTK Healthcare Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|146
|122.81
|18.88
|Other Income
|1.8
|1.7
|5.88
|Total Income
|147.79
|124.51
|18.7
|Total Expenses
|126.89
|115.22
|10.13
|Operating Profit
|20.9
|9.29
|124.97
|Net Profit
|12.25
|3.57
|243.14
|Equity Capital
|7.77
|7.77
|-
TTK Healthcare Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Morepen Labs.
|31.90
|0.31
|1435.02
|Hester Bios
|1625.00
|0.17
|1382.88
|Aarti Drugs
|534.00
|-4.90
|1274.12
|TTK Healthcare
|1194.45
|-0.20
|928.09
|Gufic BioScience
|109.00
|-0.14
|843.66
|Amrutanjan Healt
|549.00
|-1.89
|801.54
|DIL
|3321.45
|0.00
|760.61
TTK Healthcare Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
TTK Healthcare Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.08%
|4.49%
|0.19%
|-0.86%
|1 Month
|28.20%
|27.18%
|-1.43%
|-0.83%
|3 Month
|43.56%
|41.41%
|1.75%
|1.00%
|6 Month
|55.02%
|57.96%
|5.14%
|4.36%
|1 Year
|49.25%
|51.06%
|16.81%
|16.14%
|3 Year
|20.87%
|NA
|16.87%
|18.40%
TTK Healthcare Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1189.90
|
|1225.05
|Week Low/High
|1125.10
|
|1330.00
|Month Low/High
|922.00
|
|1458.00
|YEAR Low/High
|685.00
|
|1458.00
|All TIME Low/High
|11.50
|
|1458.00
Quick Links for TTK Healthcare:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices