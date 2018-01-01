JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » TTK Healthcare Ltd

TTK Healthcare Ltd.

BSE: 507747 Sector: Health care
NSE: TTKHLTCARE ISIN Code: INE910C01018
BSE LIVE 14:30 | 12 Mar 1194.45 -2.40
(-0.20%)
OPEN

1210.05

 HIGH

1225.05

 LOW

1189.90
NSE LIVE 14:22 | 12 Mar 1200.90 4.30
(0.36%)
OPEN

1205.00

 HIGH

1226.50

 LOW

1190.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1210.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1196.85
VOLUME 557
52-Week high 1457.65
52-Week low 685.00
P/E 37.78
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 928
Buy Price 1192.45
Buy Qty 2.00
Sell Price 1203.50
Sell Qty 10.00
OPEN 1210.05
CLOSE 1196.85
VOLUME 557
52-Week high 1457.65
52-Week low 685.00
P/E 37.78
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 928
Buy Price 1192.45
Buy Qty 2.00
Sell Price 1203.50
Sell Qty 10.00

About TTK Healthcare Ltd.

TTK Healthcare Ltd

TTK Healthcare, a TTK group company was incorporated in May 1958 as Orient Pharma and later renamed as TTK Pharma in Nov '81. Some of the other companies belonging to the TTK group include London Rubber, TT Textiles, TTK Chemicals, etc. The company concentrate on pharmaceutical, consumer products and hospital care products. The company is the owner of famous Woodwards Gripewater brand. In 1992...> More

TTK Healthcare Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   928
EPS - TTM () [*S] 31.62
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 37.78
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 27 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.42
Book Value / Share () [*S] 196.18
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.09
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

TTK Healthcare Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 146 122.81 18.88
Other Income 1.8 1.7 5.88
Total Income 147.79 124.51 18.7
Total Expenses 126.89 115.22 10.13
Operating Profit 20.9 9.29 124.97
Net Profit 12.25 3.57 243.14
Equity Capital 7.77 7.77 -
> More on TTK Healthcare Ltd Financials Results

TTK Healthcare Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Morepen Labs. 31.90 0.31 1435.02
Hester Bios 1625.00 0.17 1382.88
Aarti Drugs 534.00 -4.90 1274.12
TTK Healthcare 1194.45 -0.20 928.09
Gufic BioScience 109.00 -0.14 843.66
Amrutanjan Healt 549.00 -1.89 801.54
DIL 3321.45 0.00 760.61
> More on TTK Healthcare Ltd Peer Group

TTK Healthcare Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.41
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 4.75
Insurance 0.07
Mutual Funds 4.25
Indian Public 22.78
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.72
> More on TTK Healthcare Ltd Share Holding Pattern

TTK Healthcare Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.08% 4.49% 0.19% -0.86%
1 Month 28.20% 27.18% -1.43% -0.83%
3 Month 43.56% 41.41% 1.75% 1.00%
6 Month 55.02% 57.96% 5.14% 4.36%
1 Year 49.25% 51.06% 16.81% 16.14%
3 Year 20.87% NA 16.87% 18.40%

TTK Healthcare Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1189.90
1225.05
Week Low/High 1125.10
1330.00
Month Low/High 922.00
1458.00
YEAR Low/High 685.00
1458.00
All TIME Low/High 11.50
1458.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for TTK Healthcare: