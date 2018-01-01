JUST IN
TTK Prestige Ltd.

BSE: 517506 Sector: Consumer
NSE: TTKPRESTIG ISIN Code: INE690A01010
BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar 6653.60 29.60
(0.45%)
OPEN

6670.00

 HIGH

6758.25

 LOW

6575.10
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 6580.10 -84.25
(-1.26%)
OPEN

6703.05

 HIGH

6780.00

 LOW

6580.10
About TTK Prestige Ltd.

TTK Prestige Ltd

TTK Prestige Ltd., a TTK Group company was incorporated in Oct 1955 at Madras, as TT Pvt Ltd. It became a deemed public company in Jun.'88. Its name was changed to the present one in Jun.'94. It established facilities at Bangalore to manufacture a wide range of domestic and industrial appliances and commenced the manufacture of pressure cookers in 1959 with technical support from Prestige Group, U

TTK Prestige Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7,685
EPS - TTM () [*S] 145.02
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 45.88
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   120.00
Latest Dividend Date 08 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.41
Book Value / Share () [*S] 798.66
P/B Ratio () [*S] 8.33
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

TTK Prestige Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 498.9 467.45 6.73
Other Income 3.65 1.83 99.45
Total Income 502.55 469.28 7.09
Total Expenses 433.72 411.98 5.28
Operating Profit 68.83 57.3 20.12
Net Profit 47.15 34.65 36.08
Equity Capital 11.56 11.65 -
TTK Prestige Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Whirlpool India 1563.95 2.05 19841.83
Honeywell Auto 15894.50 0.23 14050.74
Symphony 1796.90 0.39 12569.32
TTK Prestige 6653.60 0.45 7684.91
Blue Star 790.55 -0.40 7589.28
Johnson Con. Hit 2484.95 5.40 6756.58
Bajaj Electrical 574.50 2.02 5862.77
TTK Prestige Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.39
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 11.30
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 7.26
Indian Public 7.89
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.14
TTK Prestige Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
03/08 Motilal Oswal Neutral 5159 PDF IconDetails
23/05 Motilal Oswal Buy 4607 PDF IconDetails
TTK Prestige Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.67% -5.41% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -5.57% -6.54% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -10.30% -8.00% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 5.34% 2.76% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 13.79% 13.25% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 82.12% 79.84% 17.24% 19.02%

TTK Prestige Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6575.10
6758.25
Week Low/High 6575.10
7000.00
Month Low/High 6575.10
7218.00
YEAR Low/High 5475.00
8911.00
All TIME Low/High 5.75
8911.00

