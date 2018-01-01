TTK Prestige Ltd.
About TTK Prestige Ltd.
TTK Prestige Ltd., a TTK Group company was incorporated in Oct 1955 at Madras, as TT Pvt Ltd. It became a deemed public company in Jun.'88. Its name was changed to the present one in Jun.'94. It established facilities at Bangalore to manufacture a wide range of domestic and industrial appliances and commenced the manufacture of pressure cookers in 1959 with technical support from Prestige Group, U
TTK Prestige Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|7,685
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|145.02
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|45.88
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|120.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|08 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.41
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|798.66
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|8.33
TTK Prestige Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|498.9
|467.45
|6.73
|Other Income
|3.65
|1.83
|99.45
|Total Income
|502.55
|469.28
|7.09
|Total Expenses
|433.72
|411.98
|5.28
|Operating Profit
|68.83
|57.3
|20.12
|Net Profit
|47.15
|34.65
|36.08
|Equity Capital
|11.56
|11.65
|-
TTK Prestige Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Whirlpool India
|1563.95
|2.05
|19841.83
|Honeywell Auto
|15894.50
|0.23
|14050.74
|Symphony
|1796.90
|0.39
|12569.32
|TTK Prestige
|6653.60
|0.45
|7684.91
|Blue Star
|790.55
|-0.40
|7589.28
|Johnson Con. Hit
|2484.95
|5.40
|6756.58
|Bajaj Electrical
|574.50
|2.02
|5862.77
TTK Prestige Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
TTK Prestige Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|03/08
|Motilal Oswal
|Neutral
|5159
|Details
|23/05
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|4607
|Details
TTK Prestige Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.67%
|-5.41%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-5.57%
|-6.54%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-10.30%
|-8.00%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|5.34%
|2.76%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|13.79%
|13.25%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|82.12%
|79.84%
|17.24%
|19.02%
TTK Prestige Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6575.10
|
|6758.25
|Week Low/High
|6575.10
|
|7000.00
|Month Low/High
|6575.10
|
|7218.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5475.00
|
|8911.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.75
|
|8911.00
Quick Links for TTK Prestige:
