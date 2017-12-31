You are here » Home
Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd.
|BSE: 524514
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE276N01011
|
BSE
15:08 | 16 Aug
|
Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|11.21
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|11.79
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|11.21
|52-Week low
|11.21
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|11.21
|CLOSE
|11.79
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|11.21
|52-Week low
|11.21
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|11.21
|
|11.21
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|11.21
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|11.21
|YEAR Low/High
|11.21
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.50
|
|33.00
