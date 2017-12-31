JUST IN
Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd.

BSE: 524514 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE276N01011
BSE 15:08 | 16 Aug Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 11.21
PREVIOUS CLOSE 11.79
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 11.21
52-Week low 11.21
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd.

Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd

Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.12
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.29
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.03 0.06 -50
Operating Profit -0.03 -0.06 50
Net Profit -0.03 -0.06 50
Equity Capital 5.84 5.84 -
Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bhagawati Oxygen 36.90 -4.90 8.52
Ritesh Intl. 8.65 1.88 7.40
Swarnajyothi Agr 2.85 -5.00 7.25
Tulasee Bio-Eth. 11.21 -4.92 6.60
J D Orgochem 4.53 -4.83 6.02
Mah. Polybutenes 0.38 2.70 5.92
Kriptol Inds 5.15 9.57 5.86
Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 46.43
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 49.21
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.36
Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Tulasee Bio-Ethanol Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 11.21
11.21
Week Low/High 0.00
11.21
Month Low/High 0.00
11.21
YEAR Low/High 11.21
11.00
All TIME Low/High 1.50
33.00

