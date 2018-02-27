JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Tulip Star Hotels Ltd

Tulip Star Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 531088 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE379C01016
BSE 09:34 | 27 Feb 54.00 -0.50
(-0.92%)
OPEN

54.00

 HIGH

54.00

 LOW

54.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Tulip Star Hotels Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 54.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 54.50
VOLUME 10
52-Week high 64.70
52-Week low 38.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 25
Buy Price 54.00
Buy Qty 30.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 54.00
CLOSE 54.50
VOLUME 10
52-Week high 64.70
52-Week low 38.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 25
Buy Price 54.00
Buy Qty 30.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Tulip Star Hotels Ltd.

Tulip Star Hotels Ltd

Tulip Star Hotels Ltd., engaged in the business of Hospitality and NBFC activities. As part of restructuring the company has sold its Money changing business to Cox & King India Pvt Ltd on a slump sale basis for Rs.3.50 crores. Further the company has also exit from the NBFC business. The company incorporated in the year 1987 was initially registered in the name of Cox & Kings Finance Ltd. Late...> More

Tulip Star Hotels Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   25
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -14.34
P/B Ratio () [*S] -3.77
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Tulip Star Hotels Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.16 0.19 -15.79
Operating Profit -0.16 -0.19 15.79
Net Profit -1.02 -0.82 -24.39
Equity Capital 4.61 4.61 -
> More on Tulip Star Hotels Ltd Financials Results

Tulip Star Hotels Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jindal Hotels 66.80 0.98 40.08
Vidli Restaurant 85.30 -2.51 36.93
KDJ Holiday 6.43 0.00 35.14
Tulip Star Hot. 54.00 -0.92 24.89
Dhanada Corp. 4.44 -4.93 24.82
Royale Manor 12.39 1.89 20.98
Phoenix Township 14.50 1.75 20.27
> More on Tulip Star Hotels Ltd Peer Group

Tulip Star Hotels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.97
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.64
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.39
> More on Tulip Star Hotels Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Tulip Star Hotels Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -0.92% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 0.28% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -32.37% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Tulip Star Hotels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 54.00
54.00
Week Low/High 0.00
54.00
Month Low/High 54.00
55.00
YEAR Low/High 38.00
65.00
All TIME Low/High 8.70
318.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Tulip Star Hotels: