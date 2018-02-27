Tulip Star Hotels Ltd.
|BSE: 531088
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE379C01016
|BSE 09:34 | 27 Feb
|54.00
|
-0.50
(-0.92%)
|
OPEN
54.00
|
HIGH
54.00
|
LOW
54.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Tulip Star Hotels Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|54.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|54.50
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|64.70
|52-Week low
|38.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|25
|Buy Price
|54.00
|Buy Qty
|30.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|25
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Tulip Star Hotels Ltd.
Tulip Star Hotels Ltd., engaged in the business of Hospitality and NBFC activities. As part of restructuring the company has sold its Money changing business to Cox & King India Pvt Ltd on a slump sale basis for Rs.3.50 crores. Further the company has also exit from the NBFC business. The company incorporated in the year 1987 was initially registered in the name of Cox & Kings Finance Ltd. Late...> More
Tulip Star Hotels Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|25
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-14.34
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-3.77
Announcement
-
-
Submission Of Quarterly Declaration Under Regulation 13(3) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosu
-
-
-
Compliance Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requiremen
-
Tulip Star Hotels Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.16
|0.19
|-15.79
|Operating Profit
|-0.16
|-0.19
|15.79
|Net Profit
|-1.02
|-0.82
|-24.39
|Equity Capital
|4.61
|4.61
|-
Tulip Star Hotels Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Jindal Hotels
|66.80
|0.98
|40.08
|Vidli Restaurant
|85.30
|-2.51
|36.93
|KDJ Holiday
|6.43
|0.00
|35.14
|Tulip Star Hot.
|54.00
|-0.92
|24.89
|Dhanada Corp.
|4.44
|-4.93
|24.82
|Royale Manor
|12.39
|1.89
|20.98
|Phoenix Township
|14.50
|1.75
|20.27
Tulip Star Hotels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Tulip Star Hotels Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-0.92%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|0.28%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-32.37%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Tulip Star Hotels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|54.00
|
|54.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|54.00
|Month Low/High
|54.00
|
|55.00
|YEAR Low/High
|38.00
|
|65.00
|All TIME Low/High
|8.70
|
|318.00
