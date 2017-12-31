Tulive Developers Ltd.
|BSE: 505285
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE637D01015
|BSE LIVE 09:07 | 12 Feb
|176.50
|
3.45
(1.99%)
|
OPEN
176.50
|
HIGH
176.50
|
LOW
176.50
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Tulive Developers Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|176.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|173.05
|VOLUME
|7
|52-Week high
|176.50
|52-Week low
|157.00
|P/E
|19.63
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|61
|Buy Price
|176.50
|Buy Qty
|944.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|19.63
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|61
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|176.50
|CLOSE
|173.05
|VOLUME
|7
|52-Week high
|176.50
|52-Week low
|157.00
|P/E
|19.63
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|61
|Buy Price
|176.50
|Buy Qty
|944.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|19.63
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|61.42
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Tulive Developers Ltd.
Tulive Developers Ltd was incorporated in the year 1962. The company is engaged in the business of contruction. A pioneer in the construction industry, GK Shetty Builders has over the decades been responsible for the construction of many architectural marvels. The Le Royal Meridien in Chennai and the Oberoi in Bangalore stand testimony to this fact....> More
Tulive Developers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|61
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|8.99
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|19.63
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|257.39
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.69
Tulive Developers Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.02
|0.02
|0
|Other Income
|0.5
|5.74
|-91.29
|Total Income
|0.52
|5.76
|-90.97
|Total Expenses
|0.31
|0.04
|675
|Operating Profit
|0.21
|5.71
|-96.32
|Net Profit
|0.32
|5.71
|-94.4
|Equity Capital
|3.48
|3.48
|-
Tulive Developers Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Thakkers Develp.
|85.35
|-4.96
|76.82
|Apex Buildsys L
|9.19
|-0.43
|63.04
|Unity Infra.
|5.20
|-4.59
|62.87
|Tulive Developer
|176.50
|1.99
|61.42
|Supreme Holdings
|15.95
|-4.78
|56.59
|Prime Property
|31.95
|0.31
|54.25
|Vijay Shan. Bui.
|20.00
|2.83
|52.38
Tulive Developers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Tulive Developers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.09%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|-1.53%
|-0.85%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.65%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.03%
|4.34%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.69%
|16.12%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.75%
|18.38%
Tulive Developers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|176.50
|
|176.50
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|176.50
|Month Low/High
|176.50
|
|177.00
|YEAR Low/High
|157.00
|
|177.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.31
|
|229.00
Quick Links for Tulive Developers:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices