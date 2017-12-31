JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Tulive Developers Ltd

Tulive Developers Ltd.

BSE: 505285 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE637D01015
BSE LIVE 09:07 | 12 Feb 176.50 3.45
(1.99%)
OPEN

176.50

 HIGH

176.50

 LOW

176.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Tulive Developers Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 176.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 173.05
VOLUME 7
52-Week high 176.50
52-Week low 157.00
P/E 19.63
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 61
Buy Price 176.50
Buy Qty 944.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 176.50
CLOSE 173.05
VOLUME 7
52-Week high 176.50
52-Week low 157.00
P/E 19.63
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 61
Buy Price 176.50
Buy Qty 944.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Tulive Developers Ltd.

Tulive Developers Ltd

Tulive Developers Ltd was incorporated in the year 1962. The company is engaged in the business of contruction. A pioneer in the construction industry, GK Shetty Builders has over the decades been responsible for the construction of many architectural marvels. The Le Royal Meridien in Chennai and the Oberoi in Bangalore stand testimony to this fact....> More

Tulive Developers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   61
EPS - TTM () [*S] 8.99
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 19.63
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 257.39
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.69
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Tulive Developers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.02 0.02 0
Other Income 0.5 5.74 -91.29
Total Income 0.52 5.76 -90.97
Total Expenses 0.31 0.04 675
Operating Profit 0.21 5.71 -96.32
Net Profit 0.32 5.71 -94.4
Equity Capital 3.48 3.48 -
> More on Tulive Developers Ltd Financials Results

Tulive Developers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Thakkers Develp. 85.35 -4.96 76.82
Apex Buildsys L 9.19 -0.43 63.04
Unity Infra. 5.20 -4.59 62.87
Tulive Developer 176.50 1.99 61.42
Supreme Holdings 15.95 -4.78 56.59
Prime Property 31.95 0.31 54.25
Vijay Shan. Bui. 20.00 2.83 52.38
> More on Tulive Developers Ltd Peer Group

Tulive Developers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.99
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.27
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.74
> More on Tulive Developers Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Tulive Developers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.09% -0.88%
1 Month 0.00% NA -1.53% -0.85%
3 Month NA NA 1.65% 0.98%
6 Month NA NA 5.03% 4.34%
1 Year NA NA 16.69% 16.12%
3 Year NA NA 16.75% 18.38%

Tulive Developers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 176.50
176.50
Week Low/High 0.00
176.50
Month Low/High 176.50
177.00
YEAR Low/High 157.00
177.00
All TIME Low/High 3.31
229.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Tulive Developers: