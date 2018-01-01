Tulsyan NEC Ltd.
|BSE: 513629
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: TULSYAN
|ISIN Code: INE463D01016
|BSE LIVE 14:25 | 12 Jun
|Tulsyan NEC Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 00:00 | 22 Oct
|Tulsyan NEC Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|12.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.30
|VOLUME
|1108
|52-Week high
|15.50
|52-Week low
|12.65
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|12.70
|Sell Qty
|2537.00
|OPEN
|22.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|24.00
|VOLUME
|1806
|52-Week high
|24.15
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Tulsyan NEC Ltd.
Tulsyan NEC Ltd is one of India's leading manufacturers of Thermo Mechanically Treated (TMT) Bars. The company is engaged in the Manufacturing TMT bars, Synthetics Woven Fabrics and Sacks. They have their manufacturing plant at Chennai (Ambatuur & Gummudipoondi) and Bangalore (Dodabalapur). Their products include TMT Bars, sponge, billets and ingots in the steel division and in synthetic division ...> More
Tulsyan NEC Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|19
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|15.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Sep 2012
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-61.13
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.21
Announcement
-
Submission Of Revised Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March2017
-
Board Meeting On TuesdayThe 13Th February2018 At 03.00 P.M At The Corporate Office Of The Company
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended On 31St December2017
-
-
Submission Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th September2017
-
Board Meeting Will Be Held On ThursdayThe 14Th December2017 At The Corporate Office Of The Company A
Tulsyan NEC Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|131.81
|124.69
|5.71
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.83
|-77.11
|Total Income
|132
|125.52
|5.16
|Total Expenses
|128.64
|118.5
|8.56
|Operating Profit
|3.36
|7.03
|-52.2
|Net Profit
|-34.93
|-24.94
|-40.06
|Equity Capital
|14.7
|14.7
|-
Tulsyan NEC Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Metal Coatings
|30.70
|-1.13
|22.50
|Bil Energy Sys.
|0.95
|4.40
|20.08
|Bansal Roofing
|59.95
|3.36
|19.78
|Tulsyan NEC
|12.70
|-4.51
|19.05
|Suraj Products
|16.50
|4.76
|18.81
|Mukesh Steels
|27.10
|-4.91
|17.80
|Ankit Met.Power
|1.26
|-4.55
|17.78
Tulsyan NEC Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Tulsyan NEC Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.32%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.29%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.55%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.93%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.78%
|3 Year
|-11.19%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.05%
Tulsyan NEC Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|12.65
|
|12.70
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|12.70
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|12.70
|YEAR Low/High
|12.65
|
|16.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.01
|
|143.00
