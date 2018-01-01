JUST IN
Tulsyan NEC Ltd.

BSE: 513629 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: TULSYAN ISIN Code: INE463D01016
BSE LIVE 14:25 | 12 Jun Tulsyan NEC Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 00:00 | 22 Oct Tulsyan NEC Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 12.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 13.30
VOLUME 1108
52-Week high 15.50
52-Week low 12.65
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 19
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 12.70
Sell Qty 2537.00
About Tulsyan NEC Ltd.

Tulsyan NEC Ltd

Tulsyan NEC Ltd is one of India's leading manufacturers of Thermo Mechanically Treated (TMT) Bars. The company is engaged in the Manufacturing TMT bars, Synthetics Woven Fabrics and Sacks. They have their manufacturing plant at Chennai (Ambatuur & Gummudipoondi) and Bangalore (Dodabalapur). Their products include TMT Bars, sponge, billets and ingots in the steel division and in synthetic division ...> More

Tulsyan NEC Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   19
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Sep 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -61.13
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.21
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Tulsyan NEC Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 131.81 124.69 5.71
Other Income 0.19 0.83 -77.11
Total Income 132 125.52 5.16
Total Expenses 128.64 118.5 8.56
Operating Profit 3.36 7.03 -52.2
Net Profit -34.93 -24.94 -40.06
Equity Capital 14.7 14.7 -
Tulsyan NEC Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Metal Coatings 30.70 -1.13 22.50
Bil Energy Sys. 0.95 4.40 20.08
Bansal Roofing 59.95 3.36 19.78
Tulsyan NEC 12.70 -4.51 19.05
Suraj Products 16.50 4.76 18.81
Mukesh Steels 27.10 -4.91 17.80
Ankit Met.Power 1.26 -4.55 17.78
Tulsyan NEC Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.45
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 16.21
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.34
Tulsyan NEC Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.32%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.29%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.55%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.93%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.78%
3 Year -11.19% NA 17.24% 19.05%

Tulsyan NEC Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.65
12.70
Week Low/High 0.00
12.70
Month Low/High 0.00
12.70
YEAR Low/High 12.65
16.00
All TIME Low/High 4.01
143.00

