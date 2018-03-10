JUST IN
Tumus Electric Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 504273 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE064R01012
BSE LIVE 09:07 | 12 Mar 72.15 -3.75
(-4.94%)
OPEN

72.15

 HIGH

72.15

 LOW

72.15
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Tumus Electric Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Tumus Electric Corporation Ltd.

Tumus Electric Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.94
P/B Ratio () [*S] 10.40
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Tumus Electric Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.02 0.01 100
Total Income 0.02 0.01 100
Total Expenses 0.03 0.02 50
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -0.01 0
Equity Capital 1.29 1.29 -
Tumus Electric Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
JSL Inds. 100.05 -3.80 11.71
Tarapur Trans 5.61 0.18 10.94
Marsons 4.20 -4.98 10.50
Tumus Electric 72.15 -4.94 9.31
GTV Engineering 24.05 -8.90 7.50
Accurate Trans. 24.35 -4.88 7.23
Epic Energy 8.85 -4.32 6.38
Tumus Electric Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 68.88
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 24.95
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.15
Tumus Electric Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.05% -0.95%
1 Month -4.94% NA -1.56% -0.91%
3 Month 46.05% NA 1.61% 0.91%
6 Month NA NA 4.99% 4.27%
1 Year NA NA 16.64% 16.05%
3 Year NA NA 16.71% 18.30%

Tumus Electric Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 72.15
72.15
Week Low/High 72.15
76.00
Month Low/High 72.15
76.00
YEAR Low/High 32.00
76.00
All TIME Low/High 12.50
76.00

