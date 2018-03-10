Tumus Electric Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 504273
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE064R01012
|BSE LIVE 09:07 | 12 Mar
|72.15
-3.75
(-4.94%)
OPEN
72.15
HIGH
72.15
LOW
72.15
About Tumus Electric Corporation Ltd.
Tumus Electric Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|9
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|6.94
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|10.40
Announcement
Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be Held On Saturday 10Th March 2018
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Open Offer - Updates
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Open Offer - Updates
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Open Offer - Updates
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Open Offer - Updates
Tumus Electric Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|100
|Total Income
|0.02
|0.01
|100
|Total Expenses
|0.03
|0.02
|50
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0
|Equity Capital
|1.29
|1.29
|-
Tumus Electric Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|JSL Inds.
|100.05
|-3.80
|11.71
|Tarapur Trans
|5.61
|0.18
|10.94
|Marsons
|4.20
|-4.98
|10.50
|Tumus Electric
|72.15
|-4.94
|9.31
|GTV Engineering
|24.05
|-8.90
|7.50
|Accurate Trans.
|24.35
|-4.88
|7.23
|Epic Energy
|8.85
|-4.32
|6.38
Tumus Electric Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Tumus Electric Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.05%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|-4.94%
|NA
|-1.56%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|46.05%
|NA
|1.61%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.99%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.64%
|16.05%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.71%
|18.30%
Tumus Electric Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|72.15
|
|72.15
|Week Low/High
|72.15
|
|76.00
|Month Low/High
|72.15
|
|76.00
|YEAR Low/High
|32.00
|
|76.00
|All TIME Low/High
|12.50
|
|76.00
