Tuni Textile Mills Ltd.

BSE: 531411 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE560D01027
BSE 13:51 | 12 Mar 0.49 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.49

 HIGH

0.49

 LOW

0.49
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Tuni Textile Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Tuni Textile Mills Ltd.

Tuni Textile Mills Ltd

Tuni Textile Mills Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on July 6, 1987. The company was promoted by Shri Prabhu Dayal Sureka and his sons Shri Narendra Kumar Sureka and Shri Pradeep Kumar Sureka. The company was converted into a Public Limited Company by passing a Special Resolution u/s 31 of the Act on March 25, 1992 and certificate dated 6th August, 1992 was obtained from Re...> More

Tuni Textile Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.94
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.52
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Tuni Textile Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 9.75 6.36 53.3
Other Income -0.09 -
Total Income 9.75 6.27 55.5
Total Expenses 9.24 5.84 58.22
Operating Profit 0.52 0.43 20.93
Net Profit 0.08 0.01 700
Equity Capital 13.06 13.06 -
> More on Tuni Textile Mills Ltd Financials Results

Tuni Textile Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Perfect-Octave 1.88 -4.57 6.52
Junction Fabrics 24.20 -5.10 6.51
Khator Fibre 15.22 4.97 6.47
Tuni Text. Mills 0.49 0.00 6.40
Overseas Synth 8.96 -0.44 6.36
Osiajee Texfab 11.50 0.88 6.21
New Light Appare 28.10 2.93 6.18
> More on Tuni Textile Mills Ltd Peer Group

Tuni Textile Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 21.73
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.38
Indian Public 61.03
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.86
> More on Tuni Textile Mills Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Tuni Textile Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 0.00% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -25.76% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Tuni Textile Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.49
0.49
Week Low/High 0.49
0.00
Month Low/High 0.49
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.49
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.05
285.00

