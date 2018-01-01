Tuni Textile Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 531411
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE560D01027
|BSE 13:51 | 12 Mar
|0.49
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.49
|
HIGH
0.49
|
LOW
0.49
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Tuni Textile Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.49
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.49
|VOLUME
|402
|52-Week high
|0.50
|52-Week low
|0.49
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.49
|Sell Qty
|694836.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Tuni Textile Mills Ltd.
Tuni Textile Mills Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on July 6, 1987. The company was promoted by Shri Prabhu Dayal Sureka and his sons Shri Narendra Kumar Sureka and Shri Pradeep Kumar Sureka. The company was converted into a Public Limited Company by passing a Special Resolution u/s 31 of the Act on March 25, 1992 and certificate dated 6th August, 1992 was obtained from Re...> More
Tuni Textile Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|6
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.94
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.52
Tuni Textile Mills Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|9.75
|6.36
|53.3
|Other Income
|-0.09
|-
|Total Income
|9.75
|6.27
|55.5
|Total Expenses
|9.24
|5.84
|58.22
|Operating Profit
|0.52
|0.43
|20.93
|Net Profit
|0.08
|0.01
|700
|Equity Capital
|13.06
|13.06
|-
Tuni Textile Mills Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Perfect-Octave
|1.88
|-4.57
|6.52
|Junction Fabrics
|24.20
|-5.10
|6.51
|Khator Fibre
|15.22
|4.97
|6.47
|Tuni Text. Mills
|0.49
|0.00
|6.40
|Overseas Synth
|8.96
|-0.44
|6.36
|Osiajee Texfab
|11.50
|0.88
|6.21
|New Light Appare
|28.10
|2.93
|6.18
Tuni Textile Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Tuni Textile Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|0.00%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-25.76%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Tuni Textile Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.49
|
|0.49
|Week Low/High
|0.49
|
|0.00
|Month Low/High
|0.49
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.49
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.05
|
|285.00
