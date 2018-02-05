You are here » Home
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.
|BSE: 506808
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: TUTICORALK
|ISIN Code: INE400A01014
|
BSE
LIVE
13:54 | 12 Mar
|
11.02
|
-0.58
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
12.05
|
HIGH
12.05
|
LOW
11.02
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilisers (TAC) is a member of the SPIC (Southern Petro Industries Corporation) corporate group. TAC manufactures soda ash and ammonium chloride (fertiliser grade). These plants were installed based on the toyo soda dual process in technical collaboration with Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Japan. The salient features of the process adopted are 100% utilisation of chlo...> More
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - Financial Results
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - Peer Group
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.41%
|NA
|0.07%
|-0.87%
|1 Month
|-15.88%
|NA
|-1.54%
|-0.84%
|3 Month
|-11.84%
|NA
|1.64%
|0.99%
|6 Month
|-2.04%
|NA
|5.02%
|4.36%
|1 Year
|-14.71%
|NA
|16.67%
|16.14%
|3 Year
|221.28%
|NA
|16.73%
|18.40%
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|11.02
|
|12.05
|Week Low/High
|11.02
|
|13.00
|Month Low/High
|10.97
|
|15.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.25
|
|18.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.68
|
|85.00
Quick Links for Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers: