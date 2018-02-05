JUST IN
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.

BSE: 506808 Sector: Industrials
NSE: TUTICORALK ISIN Code: INE400A01014
BSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar 11.02 -0.58
(-5.00%)
OPEN

12.05

 HIGH

12.05

 LOW

11.02
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 12.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 11.60
VOLUME 3611
52-Week high 18.11
52-Week low 8.25
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 16
Buy Price 11.02
Buy Qty 139.00
Sell Price 12.10
Sell Qty 50.00
About Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilisers (TAC) is a member of the SPIC (Southern Petro Industries Corporation) corporate group. TAC manufactures soda ash and ammonium chloride (fertiliser grade). These plants were installed based on the toyo soda dual process in technical collaboration with Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Japan. The salient features of the process adopted are 100% utilisation of chlo...> More

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   16
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -128.67
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.09
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 38.59 37.96 1.66
Other Income 0.28 0.22 27.27
Total Income 38.87 38.18 1.81
Total Expenses 46.95 40.38 16.27
Operating Profit -8.08 -2.2 -267.27
Net Profit -9.35 -2.99 -212.71
Equity Capital 14.83 14.83 -
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sh. Hari Chem. 39.85 -4.55 17.73
Chemcrux Enterp. 33.95 -3.00 16.77
Vasundhara Rasy. 49.00 -4.76 16.51
Tuticorin Alkali 11.02 -5.00 16.31
Emmessar Biotech 29.35 -4.86 14.68
Chromatic India 2.06 -2.83 14.64
Link Pharma Chem 31.00 -1.59 13.76
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.15
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 43.19
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.63
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.41% NA 0.07% -0.87%
1 Month -15.88% NA -1.54% -0.84%
3 Month -11.84% NA 1.64% 0.99%
6 Month -2.04% NA 5.02% 4.36%
1 Year -14.71% NA 16.67% 16.14%
3 Year 221.28% NA 16.73% 18.40%

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 11.02
12.05
Week Low/High 11.02
13.00
Month Low/High 10.97
15.00
YEAR Low/High 8.25
18.00
All TIME Low/High 1.68
85.00

