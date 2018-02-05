Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilisers (TAC) is a member of the SPIC (Southern Petro Industries Corporation) corporate group. TAC manufactures soda ash and ammonium chloride (fertiliser grade). These plants were installed based on the toyo soda dual process in technical collaboration with Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Japan. The salient features of the process adopted are 100% utilisation of chlo...> More