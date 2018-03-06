TVS Motor Company Ltd.
|BSE: 532343
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: TVSMOTOR
|ISIN Code: INE494B01023
|BSE 15:29 | 12 Mar
|650.00
|
4.30
(0.67%)
|
OPEN
652.00
|
HIGH
656.50
|
LOW
642.55
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|650.10
|
3.95
(0.61%)
|
OPEN
654.00
|
HIGH
656.75
|
LOW
642.00
About TVS Motor Company Ltd.
TVS Motor Company Ltd the flagship company of TVS Group is the third largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India. The company manufactures a wide range of two-wheelers from mopeds to racing inspired motorcycles. The company is having their manufacturing plants at Hosur in Tamilnadu Mysore in Karnataka and Solan in Himachal Pradesh. They are also having one unit located at Indonesia. Their subsidiari...> More
TVS Motor Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|30,882
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|13.13
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|49.50
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|130.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|06 Mar 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.39
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|58.12
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|11.18
News
-
Auto brands take tech test on voice-driven cars, joystick-run wheels
-
After five long years, motorcycles are back on double-digit growth track
-
TVS Apache RR 310 has the heart and soul of a fierce beast on the road
-
TVS Motor logs 37% growth in February, total exports grew by 53.2%
-
Auto Expo 2018: TVS showcases electric, ethanol-fueled two-wheelers
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
-
TVS Motor Company Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monthly Business Updates
-
TVS Motor Company Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3684.95
|2983.38
|23.52
|Other Income
|18.16
|34.8
|-47.82
|Total Income
|3703.11
|3018.18
|22.69
|Total Expenses
|3398.16
|2764.89
|22.9
|Operating Profit
|304.95
|253.29
|20.4
|Net Profit
|154.35
|132.67
|16.34
|Equity Capital
|47.51
|47.51
|-
TVS Motor Company Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Eicher Motors
|28323.30
|1.61
|77209.32
|Hero Motocorp
|3685.80
|2.75
|73605.42
|Ashok Leyland
|145.45
|-0.89
|42574.67
|TVS Motor Co.
|650.00
|0.67
|30881.50
|Escorts
|856.15
|0.68
|10494.69
|Tata Motors-DVR
|197.20
|2.39
|10027.62
|Force Motors
|2790.15
|-0.59
|3677.42
TVS Motor Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
TVS Motor Company Ltd - Research Reports
TVS Motor Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.18%
|-4.03%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-1.74%
|-2.21%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-14.47%
|-13.16%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|1.36%
|2.39%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|52.76%
|54.97%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|124.33%
|126.56%
|17.24%
|19.01%
TVS Motor Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|642.55
|
|656.50
|Week Low/High
|621.85
|
|687.00
|Month Low/High
|621.85
|
|693.00
|YEAR Low/High
|414.00
|
|795.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.25
|
|795.00
