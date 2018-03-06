JUST IN
TVS Motor Company Ltd.

BSE: 532343 Sector: Auto
NSE: TVSMOTOR ISIN Code: INE494B01023
BSE 15:29 | 12 Mar 650.00 4.30
(0.67%)
OPEN

652.00

 HIGH

656.50

 LOW

642.55
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 650.10 3.95
(0.61%)
OPEN

654.00

 HIGH

656.75

 LOW

642.00
About TVS Motor Company Ltd.

TVS Motor Company Ltd

TVS Motor Company Ltd the flagship company of TVS Group is the third largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India. The company manufactures a wide range of two-wheelers from mopeds to racing inspired motorcycles. The company is having their manufacturing plants at Hosur in Tamilnadu Mysore in Karnataka and Solan in Himachal Pradesh. They are also having one unit located at Indonesia. Their subsidiari...> More

TVS Motor Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   30,882
EPS - TTM () [*S] 13.13
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 49.50
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   130.00
Latest Dividend Date 06 Mar 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.39
Book Value / Share () [*S] 58.12
P/B Ratio () [*S] 11.18
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

TVS Motor Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3684.95 2983.38 23.52
Other Income 18.16 34.8 -47.82
Total Income 3703.11 3018.18 22.69
Total Expenses 3398.16 2764.89 22.9
Operating Profit 304.95 253.29 20.4
Net Profit 154.35 132.67 16.34
Equity Capital 47.51 47.51 -
TVS Motor Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Eicher Motors 28323.30 1.61 77209.32
Hero Motocorp 3685.80 2.75 73605.42
Ashok Leyland 145.45 -0.89 42574.67
TVS Motor Co. 650.00 0.67 30881.50
Escorts 856.15 0.68 10494.69
Tata Motors-DVR 197.20 2.39 10027.62
Force Motors 2790.15 -0.59 3677.42
TVS Motor Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.40
Banks/FIs 0.11
FIIs 21.43
Insurance 2.65
Mutual Funds 7.22
Indian Public 9.08
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.11
TVS Motor Company Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
27/07 Motilal Oswal Buy 291 PDF IconDetails
26/07 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 291 PDF IconDetails
03/05 Motilal Oswal Buy 288 PDF IconDetails
03/05 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 287 PDF IconDetails
30/03 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 316 PDF IconDetails
TVS Motor Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.18% -4.03% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -1.74% -2.21% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -14.47% -13.16% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 1.36% 2.39% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 52.76% 54.97% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 124.33% 126.56% 17.24% 19.01%

TVS Motor Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 642.55
656.50
Week Low/High 621.85
687.00
Month Low/High 621.85
693.00
YEAR Low/High 414.00
795.00
All TIME Low/High 3.25
795.00

