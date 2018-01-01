JUST IN
TVS Srichakra Ltd.

BSE: 509243 Sector: Auto
NSE: TVSSRICHAK ISIN Code: INE421C01016
BSE LIVE 14:49 | 12 Mar 3450.00 -50.90
(-1.45%)
OPEN

3475.00

 HIGH

3504.80

 LOW

3408.05
NSE LIVE 14:40 | 12 Mar 3468.95 -26.05
(-0.75%)
OPEN

3495.00

 HIGH

3523.55

 LOW

3415.00
About TVS Srichakra Ltd.

TVS Srichakra Ltd

TVS Srichakra is a part of TVS Group, the largest auto ancilary group with a turnover of 1.6 billion dollars.Incorporated in Jun.'82, Srichakra Tyres (STL) was promoted by R Naresh, T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons and Sundaram Industries. Renamed as TVS Srichakra Tyres Limited on Oct, 1997. The company manufactures tyres, tubes, Flaps, rubberised textile fabric and it is one of the largest manufacurers...> More

TVS Srichakra Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,643
EPS - TTM () [*S] 158.04
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 21.83
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   507.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.45
Book Value / Share () [*S] 765.27
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.51
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

TVS Srichakra Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 492.69 454.13 8.49
Other Income 1.66 1.7 -2.35
Total Income 494.35 455.83 8.45
Total Expenses 426.43 398.66 6.97
Operating Profit 67.92 57.17 18.8
Net Profit 30.99 28.51 8.7
Equity Capital 7.66 7.66 -
TVS Srichakra Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
CEAT 1543.00 -0.31 6241.44
JK Tyre & Indust 153.75 0.29 3487.05
Goodyear India 1197.30 0.78 2762.17
TVS Srichakra 3450.00 -1.45 2642.70
PTL Enterprises 49.00 1.24 324.38
Modi Rubber 89.05 -1.06 222.98
Dunlop India 10.41 -2.16 126.98
TVS Srichakra Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.36
Banks/FIs 0.11
FIIs 2.65
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 3.73
Indian Public 39.02
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.87
TVS Srichakra Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
16/12 Centrum Broking Hold 3233 PDF IconDetails
TVS Srichakra Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.32% -6.41% 0.25% -0.81%
1 Month -5.04% -4.36% -1.37% -0.78%
3 Month 1.56% 4.89% 1.82% 1.05%
6 Month 7.88% 7.72% 5.20% 4.41%
1 Year 14.61% 17.50% 16.88% 16.20%
3 Year 123.84% 126.34% 16.94% 18.46%

TVS Srichakra Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3408.05
3504.80
Week Low/High 3408.05
3760.00
Month Low/High 3408.05
3832.00
YEAR Low/High 2912.00
4304.00
All TIME Low/High 10.00
4304.00

