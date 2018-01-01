TVS Srichakra Ltd.
|BSE: 509243
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: TVSSRICHAK
|ISIN Code: INE421C01016
|BSE LIVE 14:49 | 12 Mar
|3450.00
|
-50.90
(-1.45%)
|
OPEN
3475.00
|
HIGH
3504.80
|
LOW
3408.05
|NSE LIVE 14:40 | 12 Mar
|3468.95
|
-26.05
(-0.75%)
|
OPEN
3495.00
|
HIGH
3523.55
|
LOW
3415.00
About TVS Srichakra Ltd.
TVS Srichakra is a part of TVS Group, the largest auto ancilary group with a turnover of 1.6 billion dollars.Incorporated in Jun.'82, Srichakra Tyres (STL) was promoted by R Naresh, T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons and Sundaram Industries. Renamed as TVS Srichakra Tyres Limited on Oct, 1997. The company manufactures tyres, tubes, Flaps, rubberised textile fabric and it is one of the largest manufacurers...> More
TVS Srichakra Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2,643
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|158.04
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|21.83
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|507.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.45
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|765.27
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.51
News
Announcement
TVS Srichakra Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|492.69
|454.13
|8.49
|Other Income
|1.66
|1.7
|-2.35
|Total Income
|494.35
|455.83
|8.45
|Total Expenses
|426.43
|398.66
|6.97
|Operating Profit
|67.92
|57.17
|18.8
|Net Profit
|30.99
|28.51
|8.7
|Equity Capital
|7.66
|7.66
|-
TVS Srichakra Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|CEAT
|1543.00
|-0.31
|6241.44
|JK Tyre & Indust
|153.75
|0.29
|3487.05
|Goodyear India
|1197.30
|0.78
|2762.17
|TVS Srichakra
|3450.00
|-1.45
|2642.70
|PTL Enterprises
|49.00
|1.24
|324.38
|Modi Rubber
|89.05
|-1.06
|222.98
|Dunlop India
|10.41
|-2.16
|126.98
TVS Srichakra Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
TVS Srichakra Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|16/12
|Centrum Broking
|Hold
|3233
|Details
TVS Srichakra Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.32%
|-6.41%
|0.25%
|-0.81%
|1 Month
|-5.04%
|-4.36%
|-1.37%
|-0.78%
|3 Month
|1.56%
|4.89%
|1.82%
|1.05%
|6 Month
|7.88%
|7.72%
|5.20%
|4.41%
|1 Year
|14.61%
|17.50%
|16.88%
|16.20%
|3 Year
|123.84%
|126.34%
|16.94%
|18.46%
TVS Srichakra Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3408.05
|
|3504.80
|Week Low/High
|3408.05
|
|3760.00
|Month Low/High
|3408.05
|
|3832.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2912.00
|
|4304.00
|All TIME Low/High
|10.00
|
|4304.00
