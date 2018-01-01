TVS Srichakra Ltd

TVS Srichakra is a part of TVS Group, the largest auto ancilary group with a turnover of 1.6 billion dollars.Incorporated in Jun.'82, Srichakra Tyres (STL) was promoted by R Naresh, T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons and Sundaram Industries. Renamed as TVS Srichakra Tyres Limited on Oct, 1997. The company manufactures tyres, tubes, Flaps, rubberised textile fabric and it is one of the largest manufacurers...> More