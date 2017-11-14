You are here » Home
Twinstar Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 531917
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE070B01013
|
BSE
15:17 | 12 Mar
|
2.32
|
0.11
(4.98%)
|
OPEN
2.32
|
HIGH
2.32
|
LOW
2.15
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Twinstar Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Twinstar Industries Ltd.
Twinstar Industries Ltd
Twinstar Software Exports was incorporated on 20th Jun' 94 with the main objects of establishing and carrying on in India and abroad the business of Software Development. It was promoted by D S Mehta and G S Subbiah.
The company is setting up a 100% Export Oriented Unit (EOU) for developing and exporting software. It proposes to establish Software Development Centres at Bombay and Bangalore. In...> More
Twinstar Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Twinstar Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Twinstar Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|58.95
|24.51
|140.51
|Other Income
|
|0.02
|-
|Total Income
|58.95
|24.53
|140.32
|Total Expenses
|58.18
|23.7
|145.49
|Operating Profit
|0.77
|0.83
|-7.23
|Net Profit
|0.19
|0.27
|-29.63
|Equity Capital
|22.5
|22.5
| -
Twinstar Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Twinstar Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Twinstar Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|3.11%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-1.28%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|2.20%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|136.73%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|25.41%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Twinstar Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.15
|
|2.32
|Week Low/High
|2.10
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|2.10
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.94
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.30
|
|74.00
