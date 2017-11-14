JUST IN
Twinstar Industries Ltd.

BSE: 531917 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE070B01013
BSE 15:17 | 12 Mar 2.32 0.11
(4.98%)
OPEN

2.32

 HIGH

2.32

 LOW

2.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Twinstar Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 2.32
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.21
VOLUME 19489
52-Week high 3.06
52-Week low 0.94
P/E 11.60
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 2.32
Buy Qty 2911.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Twinstar Industries Ltd.

Twinstar Industries Ltd

Twinstar Software Exports was incorporated on 20th Jun' 94 with the main objects of establishing and carrying on in India and abroad the business of Software Development. It was promoted by D S Mehta and G S Subbiah. The company is setting up a 100% Export Oriented Unit (EOU) for developing and exporting software. It proposes to establish Software Development Centres at Bombay and Bangalore. In...> More

Twinstar Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.20
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.60
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.82
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.21
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Twinstar Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 58.95 24.51 140.51
Other Income 0.02 -
Total Income 58.95 24.53 140.32
Total Expenses 58.18 23.7 145.49
Operating Profit 0.77 0.83 -7.23
Net Profit 0.19 0.27 -29.63
Equity Capital 22.5 22.5 -
Twinstar Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ajel 4.90 3.38 5.71
Wisec Global 5.24 -4.90 5.66
Southern Infosy. 11.15 0.00 5.60
Twinstar Indus. 2.32 4.98 5.22
Meglon Infra 9.98 -4.86 4.99
Megri Soft 15.90 0.00 4.99
Cura Tech. 4.97 -4.97 4.75
Twinstar Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 24.56
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.05
Indian Public 61.81
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.33
Twinstar Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 3.11% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -1.28% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 2.20% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 136.73% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 25.41% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Twinstar Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.15
2.32
Week Low/High 2.10
2.00
Month Low/High 2.10
3.00
YEAR Low/High 0.94
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.30
74.00

