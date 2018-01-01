Tyche Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 532384
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE443B01012
|BSE 15:29 | 12 Mar
|103.70
|
2.15
(2.12%)
|
OPEN
104.80
|
HIGH
105.50
|
LOW
100.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Tyche Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|104.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|101.55
|VOLUME
|17749
|52-Week high
|157.00
|52-Week low
|48.00
|P/E
|18.75
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|106
|Buy Price
|102.60
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|103.70
|Sell Qty
|235.00
About Tyche Industries Ltd.
Siris Soft was incorporated in 1998 with the object to focus in e-commerce application using Sun & Microsoft technologies. The company has established two advanced development centers in the area of e-commerce in New Jersey, USA and Hyderabad. The company has three business models namely offshore solutions, offsite solutions and onsite solutions. It has entered into strategic alliance with Alle...> More
Tyche Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|106
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|5.53
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|18.75
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.49
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|51.00
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.03
Announcement
-
-
-
Notice Of The Board Meeting -U/R 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure
Requirements) Re
-
Statement Of Investor Complaint For The Quarter Ended 31St December2017.
-
-
Rectified Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017.
Tyche Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|13.19
|12.05
|9.46
|Other Income
|0.65
|0.22
|195.45
|Total Income
|13.84
|12.27
|12.8
|Total Expenses
|11.51
|10.01
|14.99
|Operating Profit
|2.33
|2.26
|3.1
|Net Profit
|1.27
|1.02
|24.51
|Equity Capital
|10.23
|10.23
|-
Tyche Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ram Minerals
|6.08
|0.00
|125.13
|Tanfac Inds.
|120.00
|1.57
|119.76
|Kavit Industries
|18.00
|4.05
|111.47
|Tyche Inds.
|103.70
|2.12
|106.29
|Kanchi Karpooram
|236.85
|0.06
|98.06
|Narmada Gelatine
|156.85
|0.54
|94.89
|Nikhil Adhesives
|243.55
|-6.76
|94.74
Tyche Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Tyche Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.29%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-20.75%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-13.40%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|3.54%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|45.14%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|366.07%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Tyche Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|100.50
|
|105.50
|Week Low/High
|97.80
|
|110.00
|Month Low/High
|97.80
|
|134.00
|YEAR Low/High
|48.00
|
|157.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.10
|
|157.00
