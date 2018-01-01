Tyroon Tea Company Ltd.
|BSE: 526945
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE945B01016
|BSE 10:21 | 12 Mar
|46.15
|
-0.05
(-0.11%)
|
OPEN
46.15
|
HIGH
46.15
|
LOW
46.15
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Tyroon Tea Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|46.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|46.20
|VOLUME
|110
|52-Week high
|66.00
|52-Week low
|40.55
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16
|Buy Price
|46.15
|Buy Qty
|90.00
|Sell Price
|50.80
|Sell Qty
|996.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Tyroon Tea Company Ltd.
Incorporated as a public limited company in 1890, Tyroon Tea Company was formed with the main object of acquiring the business of George Frederick Pinney. Since 1960, McLeod & Company were acting as the managing agents of the company. The management of the company remained with them till the abolition of the system of managing agency in 1970. Thereafter, the company has been under the management o...
Tyroon Tea Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|16
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|17 Sep 2014
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|70.58
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.65
Tyroon Tea Company Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|10.32
|9.04
|14.16
|Other Income
|-0.04
|-0.19
|78.95
|Total Income
|10.28
|8.85
|16.16
|Total Expenses
|9.03
|7.92
|14.02
|Operating Profit
|1.25
|0.93
|34.41
|Net Profit
|1.04
|0.8
|30
|Equity Capital
|3.51
|3.51
|-
Tyroon Tea Company Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|R J Bio-Tech
|22.00
|2.56
|20.83
|Vamshi Rubber
|47.80
|0.74
|20.12
|Asian Tea & Exp
|16.70
|-0.30
|16.70
|Tyroon Tea Co.
|46.15
|-0.11
|15.69
|V R Woodart
|7.73
|4.88
|11.51
|Cochin Malabar
|46.35
|-4.92
|8.20
|Bansisons Tea
|9.05
|4.62
|5.73
Tyroon Tea Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Tyroon Tea Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.70%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-23.59%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|3.71%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-8.97%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|5.97%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Tyroon Tea Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|46.15
|
|46.15
|Week Low/High
|46.15
|
|52.00
|Month Low/High
|46.15
|
|65.00
|YEAR Low/High
|40.55
|
|66.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.00
|
|82.00
