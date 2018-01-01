JUST IN
Tyroon Tea Company Ltd.

BSE: 526945 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE945B01016
BSE 10:21 | 12 Mar 46.15 -0.05
(-0.11%)
OPEN

46.15

 HIGH

46.15

 LOW

46.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Tyroon Tea Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Tyroon Tea Company Ltd.

Incorporated as a public limited company in 1890, Tyroon Tea Company was formed with the main object of acquiring the business of George Frederick Pinney. Since 1960, McLeod & Company were acting as the managing agents of the company. The management of the company remained with them till the abolition of the system of managing agency in 1970. Thereafter, the company has been under the management o...> More

Tyroon Tea Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   16
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 17 Sep 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 70.58
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.65
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Tyroon Tea Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 10.32 9.04 14.16
Other Income -0.04 -0.19 78.95
Total Income 10.28 8.85 16.16
Total Expenses 9.03 7.92 14.02
Operating Profit 1.25 0.93 34.41
Net Profit 1.04 0.8 30
Equity Capital 3.51 3.51 -
Tyroon Tea Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
R J Bio-Tech 22.00 2.56 20.83
Vamshi Rubber 47.80 0.74 20.12
Asian Tea & Exp 16.70 -0.30 16.70
Tyroon Tea Co. 46.15 -0.11 15.69
V R Woodart 7.73 4.88 11.51
Cochin Malabar 46.35 -4.92 8.20
Bansisons Tea 9.05 4.62 5.73
Tyroon Tea Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.22
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 30.99
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.70
Tyroon Tea Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.70% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -23.59% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 3.71% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -8.97% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 5.97% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Tyroon Tea Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 46.15
46.15
Week Low/High 46.15
52.00
Month Low/High 46.15
65.00
YEAR Low/High 40.55
66.00
All TIME Low/High 3.00
82.00

