United Breweries (Holdings) Ltd.

BSE: 507458 Sector: Others
NSE: UBHOLDINGS ISIN Code: INE696A01025
BSE LIVE 14:40 | 12 Mar 11.34 -0.59
(-4.95%)
OPEN

12.52

 HIGH

12.52

 LOW

11.34
NSE LIVE 14:22 | 12 Mar 11.30 -0.45
(-3.83%)
OPEN

12.30

 HIGH

12.30

 LOW

11.20
About United Breweries (Holdings) Ltd.

United Breweries (Holdings) Ltd

United Breweries (Holdings) Limited was incorporated in 23rd March 1915 at Chennai. The Company's principle activities are to develop, market and export alcoholic beverages, leather footwear, pharmaceutical products, agrochemicals and processed foods. In addition, the group provides engineering colleges and air transportation etc through its subsidiaries. The Company entered into a memorandum ...> More

United Breweries (Holdings) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   76
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.68
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 16.68
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Sep 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -45.11
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.25
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

United Breweries (Holdings) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2016 Sep 2015 % Chg
Net Sales 115.12 91.93 25.23
Other Income 10.1 17.12 -41
Total Income 125.22 109.05 14.83
Total Expenses 75.39 58.08 29.8
Operating Profit 49.83 50.97 -2.24
Net Profit 40.43 12.17 232.21
Equity Capital 66.82 66.82 -
United Breweries (Holdings) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
TCI Inds. 900.00 -2.28 81.00
Yash Chemex 194.50 0.21 79.74
Synergy Bizcon 61.75 0.57 76.14
U B Holdings 11.34 -4.95 75.77
Binny Mills 224.65 -4.99 71.66
Devhari Exports 9.55 3.24 70.96
Fervent Synerg. 23.50 -1.88 70.50
United Breweries (Holdings) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.34
Banks/FIs 1.14
FIIs 1.61
Insurance 0.20
Mutual Funds 2.80
Indian Public 33.29
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.62
United Breweries (Holdings) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.95% NA 0.18% -0.88%
1 Month 9.88% NA -1.43% -0.85%
3 Month NA NA 1.75% 0.98%
6 Month NA NA 5.13% 4.35%
1 Year -58.61% -58.38% 16.80% 16.13%
3 Year -50.15% -52.22% 16.86% 18.38%

United Breweries (Holdings) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 11.34
12.52
Week Low/High 11.34
12.52
Month Low/High 9.34
12.52
YEAR Low/High 8.97
34.00
All TIME Low/High 7.50
1378.00

