United Breweries (Holdings) Ltd.
|BSE: 507458
|Sector: Others
|NSE: UBHOLDINGS
|ISIN Code: INE696A01025
|
BSE
LIVE
14:40 | 12 Mar
|
11.34
|
-0.59
(-4.95%)
|
OPEN
12.52
|
HIGH
12.52
|
LOW
11.34
|
NSE
LIVE
14:22 | 12 Mar
|
11.30
|
-0.45
(-3.83%)
|
OPEN
12.30
|
HIGH
12.30
|
LOW
11.20
About United Breweries (Holdings) Ltd.
United Breweries (Holdings) Ltd
United Breweries (Holdings) Limited was incorporated in 23rd March 1915 at Chennai. The Company's principle activities are to develop, market and export alcoholic beverages, leather footwear, pharmaceutical products, agrochemicals and processed foods. In addition, the group provides engineering colleges and air transportation etc through its subsidiaries.
The Company entered into a memorandum ...> More
United Breweries (Holdings) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
United Breweries (Holdings) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on United Breweries (Holdings) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2016
|Sep 2015
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|115.12
|91.93
|25.23
|Other Income
|10.1
|17.12
|-41
|Total Income
|125.22
|109.05
|14.83
|Total Expenses
|75.39
|58.08
|29.8
|Operating Profit
|49.83
|50.97
|-2.24
|Net Profit
|40.43
|12.17
|232.21
|Equity Capital
|66.82
|66.82
| -
United Breweries (Holdings) Ltd - Peer Group
United Breweries (Holdings) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
United Breweries (Holdings) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.95%
|NA
|0.18%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|9.88%
|NA
|-1.43%
|-0.85%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.75%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.13%
|4.35%
|1 Year
|-58.61%
|-58.38%
|16.80%
|16.13%
|3 Year
|-50.15%
|-52.22%
|16.86%
|18.38%
United Breweries (Holdings) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|11.34
|
|12.52
|Week Low/High
|11.34
|
|12.52
|Month Low/High
|9.34
|
|12.52
|YEAR Low/High
|8.97
|
|34.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.50
|
|1378.00
