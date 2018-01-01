U P Hotels Ltd.
|BSE: 509960
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE726E01014
|BSE LIVE 15:17 | 10 Aug
|U P Hotels Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|U P Hotels Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|283.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|283.60
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|297.70
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|35.87
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|161
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|297.70
|Sell Qty
|3.00
About U P Hotels Ltd.
Incorporated in the early sixties, U P Hotels is engaged in the hotel business. The company's hotels are located in Lucknow, Jaipur and Agra. Due to some technical delay the construction Khajuraho project was proceeded only on 1995-96.The Company's new property at Khajuraho, Hotel Clarks Khajuraho commenced its operation w.e.f. August 25, 1998. ...> More
U P Hotels Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|161
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|8.30
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|35.87
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|50.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|23 Sep 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|152.74
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.95
Announcement
-
Results - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2016
-
-
-
-
Results-Financial For The Quarter & Nine Months Ended 31.12.2015
-
U P Hotels Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar 2017
|Mar 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|27.39
|29.61
|-7.5
|Other Income
|1.7
|0.84
|102.38
|Total Income
|29.09
|30.45
|-4.47
|Total Expenses
|23.79
|23.37
|1.8
|Operating Profit
|5.3
|7.08
|-25.14
|Net Profit
|0.74
|1.03
|-28.16
|Equity Capital
|5.4
|5.4
|-
U P Hotels Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Fomento Resorts
|134.00
|4.69
|214.40
|Benares Hotels
|1300.00
|-0.13
|169.00
|Blu.Coast Hotel.
|127.50
|-1.92
|162.56
|U P Hotels
|297.70
|4.97
|160.76
|Graviss Hospital
|18.30
|4.87
|129.02
|Best Eastern Hot
|69.80
|-0.29
|117.96
|TGB Banquets
|35.00
|-4.89
|102.52
U P Hotels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
U P Hotels Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.33%
|-0.70%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.29%
|-0.67%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.90%
|1.16%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.29%
|4.53%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.97%
|16.33%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.04%
|18.60%
U P Hotels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|283.00
|
|297.70
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|297.70
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|297.70
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|297.70
|All TIME Low/High
|5.00
|
|548.00
