JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » U P Hotels Ltd

U P Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 509960 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE726E01014
BSE LIVE 15:17 | 10 Aug U P Hotels Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan U P Hotels Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 283.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 283.60
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 297.70
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 35.87
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 161
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 297.70
Sell Qty 3.00
OPEN 283.00
CLOSE 283.60
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 297.70
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 35.87
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 161
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 297.70
Sell Qty 3.00

About U P Hotels Ltd.

U P Hotels Ltd

Incorporated in the early sixties, U P Hotels is engaged in the hotel business. The company's hotels are located in Lucknow, Jaipur and Agra. Due to some technical delay the construction Khajuraho project was proceeded only on 1995-96.The Company's new property at Khajuraho, Hotel Clarks Khajuraho commenced its operation w.e.f. August 25, 1998. ...> More

U P Hotels Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   161
EPS - TTM () [*S] 8.30
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 35.87
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 23 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 152.74
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.95
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

U P Hotels Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Mar 2017 Mar 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 27.39 29.61 -7.5
Other Income 1.7 0.84 102.38
Total Income 29.09 30.45 -4.47
Total Expenses 23.79 23.37 1.8
Operating Profit 5.3 7.08 -25.14
Net Profit 0.74 1.03 -28.16
Equity Capital 5.4 5.4 -
> More on U P Hotels Ltd Financials Results

U P Hotels Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Fomento Resorts 134.00 4.69 214.40
Benares Hotels 1300.00 -0.13 169.00
Blu.Coast Hotel. 127.50 -1.92 162.56
U P Hotels 297.70 4.97 160.76
Graviss Hospital 18.30 4.87 129.02
Best Eastern Hot 69.80 -0.29 117.96
TGB Banquets 35.00 -4.89 102.52
> More on U P Hotels Ltd Peer Group

U P Hotels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 88.39
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 6.93
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.68
> More on U P Hotels Ltd Share Holding Pattern

U P Hotels Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.33% -0.70%
1 Month NA NA -1.29% -0.67%
3 Month NA NA 1.90% 1.16%
6 Month NA NA 5.29% 4.53%
1 Year NA NA 16.97% 16.33%
3 Year NA NA 17.04% 18.60%

U P Hotels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 283.00
297.70
Week Low/High 0.00
297.70
Month Low/High 0.00
297.70
YEAR Low/High 0.00
297.70
All TIME Low/High 5.00
548.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for U P Hotels: