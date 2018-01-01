U P Hotels Ltd

Incorporated in the early sixties, U P Hotels is engaged in the hotel business. The company's hotels are located in Lucknow, Jaipur and Agra. Due to some technical delay the construction Khajuraho project was proceeded only on 1995-96.The Company's new property at Khajuraho, Hotel Clarks Khajuraho commenced its operation w.e.f. August 25, 1998. ...> More