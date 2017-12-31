JUST IN
Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd.

BSE: 500464 Sector: Auto
NSE: UCALFUEL ISIN Code: INE139B01016
BSE LIVE 13:58 | 12 Mar 250.20 -2.55
(-1.01%)
OPEN

255.65

 HIGH

257.20

 LOW

250.15
NSE LIVE 13:52 | 12 Mar 250.35 -1.75
(-0.69%)
OPEN

257.40

 HIGH

257.40

 LOW

250.00
About Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd.

Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd

UCAL Fuel Systems Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of carburetors, mechanical fuel pumps, and multipoint fuel injection parts to the auto industry in India. The company's products include 4 wheeler carburetors, fuel pumps, 2 wheeler carburetors, genset carburetors, oil pumps, throttle body assembly, delivery pipe assembly, air suction valves, fuel filters, electric throttle valves, and ...> More

Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   553
EPS - TTM () [*S] 15.46
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 16.18
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.98
Book Value / Share () [*S] 221.77
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.13
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 149.21 148.53 0.46
Other Income 1.08 2.55 -57.65
Total Income 150.29 151.09 -0.53
Total Expenses 121.84 129.92 -6.22
Operating Profit 28.45 21.17 34.39
Net Profit 11.68 5.92 97.3
Equity Capital 22.11 22.11 -
Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hind.Composites 413.00 -0.53 609.59
Enkei Wheels 375.35 -0.64 578.79
Bharat Seats 184.00 -0.19 577.76
Ucal Fuel Sys. 250.20 -1.01 553.19
Menon Bearings 98.00 0.15 548.80
IST 900.10 -4.38 524.76
ABC Bearings 426.50 0.12 492.61
Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.27
Banks/FIs 0.18
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 22.59
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.92
Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.76% -7.53% -0.05% -0.95%
1 Month -11.34% -9.73% -1.66% -0.91%
3 Month -0.02% 27.89% 1.51% 0.91%
6 Month 21.66% 15.61% 4.88% 4.27%
1 Year 42.56% 41.64% 16.52% 16.05%
3 Year 116.06% 112.88% 16.59% 18.30%

Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 250.15
257.20
Week Low/High 245.05
278.00
Month Low/High 245.05
288.00
YEAR Low/High 175.10
338.00
All TIME Low/High 15.00
338.00

