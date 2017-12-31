Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd.
|BSE: 500464
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: UCALFUEL
|ISIN Code: INE139B01016
|BSE LIVE 13:58 | 12 Mar
|250.20
|
-2.55
(-1.01%)
|
OPEN
255.65
|
HIGH
257.20
|
LOW
250.15
|NSE LIVE 13:52 | 12 Mar
|250.35
|
-1.75
(-0.69%)
|
OPEN
257.40
|
HIGH
257.40
|
LOW
250.00
About Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd.
UCAL Fuel Systems Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of carburetors, mechanical fuel pumps, and multipoint fuel injection parts to the auto industry in India. The company's products include 4 wheeler carburetors, fuel pumps, 2 wheeler carburetors, genset carburetors, oil pumps, throttle body assembly, delivery pipe assembly, air suction valves, fuel filters, electric throttle valves, and ...> More
Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|553
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|15.46
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|16.18
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|50.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.98
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|221.77
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.13
Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|149.21
|148.53
|0.46
|Other Income
|1.08
|2.55
|-57.65
|Total Income
|150.29
|151.09
|-0.53
|Total Expenses
|121.84
|129.92
|-6.22
|Operating Profit
|28.45
|21.17
|34.39
|Net Profit
|11.68
|5.92
|97.3
|Equity Capital
|22.11
|22.11
|-
Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Hind.Composites
|413.00
|-0.53
|609.59
|Enkei Wheels
|375.35
|-0.64
|578.79
|Bharat Seats
|184.00
|-0.19
|577.76
|Ucal Fuel Sys.
|250.20
|-1.01
|553.19
|Menon Bearings
|98.00
|0.15
|548.80
|IST
|900.10
|-4.38
|524.76
|ABC Bearings
|426.50
|0.12
|492.61
Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.76%
|-7.53%
|-0.05%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|-11.34%
|-9.73%
|-1.66%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|-0.02%
|27.89%
|1.51%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|21.66%
|15.61%
|4.88%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|42.56%
|41.64%
|16.52%
|16.05%
|3 Year
|116.06%
|112.88%
|16.59%
|18.30%
Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|250.15
|
|257.20
|Week Low/High
|245.05
|
|278.00
|Month Low/High
|245.05
|
|288.00
|YEAR Low/High
|175.10
|
|338.00
|All TIME Low/High
|15.00
|
|338.00
