Udaipur Cement Works Ltd.

BSE: 530131 Sector: Industrials
NSE: JKUDYOG ISIN Code: INE225C01029
BSE 15:47 | 12 Mar 23.95 0.15
(0.63%)
OPEN

24.20

 HIGH

24.40

 LOW

23.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Udaipur Cement Works Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Udaipur Cement Works Ltd.

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd

Incorporated in the year 1993, J K Udaipur Udyog manufactures and markets 43-grade cement under the J K Shakti Cement brand. It has acquired the 8 lac-tpa cement division of Bajaj Hindustan for Rs 147.5 cr. It is now modernising and de-bottlenecking it to increase the capacity to 1 mtpa. The entire exercise costing Rs 220 cr, was part-financed by equity and PCD issues aggregating Rs 66 cr. The ...> More

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   707
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   4
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.84
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.50
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 94.49 20.41 362.96
Other Income 0.19 1.78 -89.33
Total Income 94.68 22.2 326.49
Total Expenses 88.28 20.28 335.31
Operating Profit 6.4 1.92 233.33
Net Profit -19.46 0.69 -2920.29
Equity Capital 118.08 118.08 -
Udaipur Cement Works Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
NCL Inds. 222.60 1.62 1006.82
Mangalam Cement 325.35 1.09 868.36
Deccan Cements 539.00 -0.37 754.60
Udaipur Cement 23.95 0.63 707.00
Shiva Cement 26.55 2.51 517.72
Saurashtra Cem. 73.95 -0.07 511.66
Anjani Portland 178.00 0.54 450.16
Udaipur Cement Works Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.58
Banks/FIs 0.25
FIIs 0.05
Insurance 0.01
Mutual Funds 0.15
Indian Public 18.37
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.59
Udaipur Cement Works Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.82% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -13.54% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -12.59% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -24.69% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 8.37% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 68.66% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 23.50
24.40
Week Low/High 23.50
26.00
Month Low/High 23.50
29.00
YEAR Low/High 21.90
39.00
All TIME Low/High 0.60
40.00

