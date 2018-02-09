You are here » Home
Udaipur Cement Works Ltd.
|BSE: 530131
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: JKUDYOG
|ISIN Code: INE225C01029
|
BSE
15:47 | 12 Mar
|
23.95
|
0.15
(0.63%)
|
OPEN
24.20
|
HIGH
24.40
|
LOW
23.50
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Udaipur Cement Works Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|24.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|23.80
|VOLUME
|1419914
|52-Week high
|39.20
|52-Week low
|21.90
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|707
|Buy Price
|23.95
|Buy Qty
|29.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|24.20
|CLOSE
|23.80
|VOLUME
|1419914
|52-Week high
|39.20
|52-Week low
|21.90
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|707
|Buy Price
|23.95
|Buy Qty
|29.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Udaipur Cement Works Ltd.
Udaipur Cement Works Ltd
Incorporated in the year 1993, J K Udaipur Udyog manufactures and markets 43-grade cement under the J K Shakti Cement brand.
It has acquired the 8 lac-tpa cement division of Bajaj Hindustan for Rs 147.5 cr. It is now modernising and de-bottlenecking it to increase the capacity to 1 mtpa. The entire exercise costing Rs 220 cr, was part-financed by equity and PCD issues aggregating Rs 66 cr. The ...> More
Udaipur Cement Works Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Udaipur Cement Works Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Udaipur Cement Works Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|94.49
|20.41
|362.96
|Other Income
|0.19
|1.78
|-89.33
|Total Income
|94.68
|22.2
|326.49
|Total Expenses
|88.28
|20.28
|335.31
|Operating Profit
|6.4
|1.92
|233.33
|Net Profit
|-19.46
|0.69
|-2920.29
|Equity Capital
|118.08
|118.08
| -
Udaipur Cement Works Ltd - Peer Group
Udaipur Cement Works Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Udaipur Cement Works Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.82%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-13.54%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-12.59%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-24.69%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|8.37%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|68.66%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Udaipur Cement Works Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|23.50
|
|24.40
|Week Low/High
|23.50
|
|26.00
|Month Low/High
|23.50
|
|29.00
|YEAR Low/High
|21.90
|
|39.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.60
|
|40.00
Quick Links for Udaipur Cement Works: