Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd.
|BSE: 506685
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: ULTRMARINE
|ISIN Code: INE405A01021
|
BSE
LIVE
14:32 | 12 Mar
|
310.90
|
1.60
(0.52%)
|
OPEN
322.00
|
HIGH
325.00
|
LOW
306.15
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|322.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|309.30
|VOLUME
|3570
|52-Week high
|435.00
|52-Week low
|151.40
|P/E
|21.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|908
|Buy Price
|309.10
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|310.90
|Sell Qty
|299.00
|OPEN
|322.00
|CLOSE
|309.30
|VOLUME
|3570
|52-Week high
|435.00
|52-Week low
|151.40
|P/E
|21.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|908
|Buy Price
|309.10
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|310.90
|Sell Qty
|299.00
About Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd.
Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd
Established in 1960, Ultramarine & Pigments has its manufacturing facilities at Ambattur, Madras and Ranipet in North Arcot, Tamilnadu. It is the largest manufacturer of ultramarine blue and synthetic detergents. The company also manufactures ultramarine colours, organic and inorganic pigments, metal powders, chemicals, raw materials for the paint industry, varnishes, enamels, oils and plastics.
Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd - Financial Results
Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|76.04
|68.12
|11.63
|Other Income
|2.52
|0.31
|712.9
|Total Income
|78.56
|68.43
|14.8
|Total Expenses
|59.58
|54.92
|8.49
|Operating Profit
|18.98
|13.51
|40.49
|Net Profit
|11.83
|8.32
|42.19
|Equity Capital
|5.84
|5.84
| -
Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd - Peer Group
Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.13%
|NA
|0.09%
|-0.92%
|1 Month
|-13.71%
|NA
|-1.53%
|-0.88%
|3 Month
|8.37%
|NA
|1.65%
|0.94%
|6 Month
|36.06%
|NA
|5.03%
|4.31%
|1 Year
|82.19%
|NA
|16.68%
|16.08%
|3 Year
|363.34%
|NA
|16.75%
|18.34%
Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|306.15
|
|325.00
|Week Low/High
|301.25
|
|337.00
|Month Low/High
|301.25
|
|364.00
|YEAR Low/High
|151.40
|
|435.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.76
|
|435.00
Quick Links for Ultramarine & Pigments: