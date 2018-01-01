JUST IN
Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd.

BSE: 506685 Sector: Industrials
NSE: ULTRMARINE ISIN Code: INE405A01021
About Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd.

Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd

Established in 1960, Ultramarine & Pigments has its manufacturing facilities at Ambattur, Madras and Ranipet in North Arcot, Tamilnadu. It is the largest manufacturer of ultramarine blue and synthetic detergents. The company also manufactures ultramarine colours, organic and inorganic pigments, metal powders, chemicals, raw materials for the paint industry, varnishes, enamels, oils and plastics. T...> More

Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   908
EPS - TTM () [*S] 14.71
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 21.14
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   200.00
Latest Dividend Date 02 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.29
Book Value / Share () [*S] 151.98
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.05
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 76.04 68.12 11.63
Other Income 2.52 0.31 712.9
Total Income 78.56 68.43 14.8
Total Expenses 59.58 54.92 8.49
Operating Profit 18.98 13.51 40.49
Net Profit 11.83 8.32 42.19
Equity Capital 5.84 5.84 -
Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Excel Inds. 873.00 1.72 1098.23
Jayant Agro Org. 335.05 -3.49 1005.15
Foseco India 1540.00 -2.06 984.06
Ultramarine Pig. 310.90 0.52 907.83
Goa Carbon 903.00 2.48 826.24
Transpek Inds. 1247.00 0.63 697.07
Sh.Pushkar Chem. 229.00 1.46 692.04
Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.26
Banks/FIs 0.14
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.25
Indian Public 41.45
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.89
Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.13% NA 0.09% -0.92%
1 Month -13.71% NA -1.53% -0.88%
3 Month 8.37% NA 1.65% 0.94%
6 Month 36.06% NA 5.03% 4.31%
1 Year 82.19% NA 16.68% 16.08%
3 Year 363.34% NA 16.75% 18.34%

Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 306.15
325.00
Week Low/High 301.25
337.00
Month Low/High 301.25
364.00
YEAR Low/High 151.40
435.00
All TIME Low/High 4.76
435.00

