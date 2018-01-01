Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd

Established in 1960, Ultramarine & Pigments has its manufacturing facilities at Ambattur, Madras and Ranipet in North Arcot, Tamilnadu. It is the largest manufacturer of ultramarine blue and synthetic detergents. The company also manufactures ultramarine colours, organic and inorganic pigments, metal powders, chemicals, raw materials for the paint industry, varnishes, enamels, oils and plastics. T...> More