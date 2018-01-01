Umang Dairies Ltd.
|BSE: 500231
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: UMANGDAIRY
|ISIN Code: INE864B01027
|BSE LIVE 13:34 | 12 Mar
|87.35
|
0.70
(0.81%)
|
OPEN
88.00
|
HIGH
89.30
|
LOW
87.35
|NSE LIVE 13:39 | 12 Mar
|87.50
|
0.60
(0.69%)
|
OPEN
88.50
|
HIGH
89.60
|
LOW
85.00
About Umang Dairies Ltd.
Incorporated on 2 Dec.'92, J K Dairy & Foods was promoted by Straw Products and J K Industries. The company processes milk and manufactures ghee, dairy whitener and whey powder. Ghee, a clarified form of butter with a long shelf-life, is widely used in preparation of food as a cooking medium. Dairy whitener is widely used as a milk substitute the world over especially in coffee and tea. It is a...> More
Umang Dairies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|192
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|12 Sep 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|13.42
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|6.51
Umang Dairies Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|65.22
|43.48
|50
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.06
|-50
|Total Income
|65.25
|43.54
|49.86
|Total Expenses
|59.36
|42.91
|38.34
|Operating Profit
|5.89
|0.63
|834.92
|Net Profit
|2.89
|-0.22
|1413.64
|Equity Capital
|11
|11
|-
Umang Dairies Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kohinoor Foods
|65.00
|-0.08
|229.06
|Himalya Intl.
|37.65
|-2.59
|217.88
|SKM Egg Prod.
|82.40
|-0.60
|216.96
|Umang Dairies
|87.35
|0.81
|192.17
|Bambino Agro Ind
|233.00
|-0.43
|186.63
|Freshtrop Fruits
|144.90
|-2.33
|176.05
|Flex Foods
|123.65
|1.48
|153.94
Umang Dairies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Umang Dairies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.47%
|-9.56%
|-0.06%
|-0.98%
|1 Month
|-11.23%
|-3.05%
|-1.68%
|-0.95%
|3 Month
|12.71%
|15.59%
|1.50%
|0.88%
|6 Month
|22.17%
|26.45%
|4.87%
|4.24%
|1 Year
|14.26%
|13.78%
|16.51%
|16.01%
|3 Year
|37.78%
|NA
|16.57%
|18.26%
Umang Dairies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|87.35
|
|89.30
|Week Low/High
|86.35
|
|97.00
|Month Low/High
|86.35
|
|103.00
|YEAR Low/High
|64.50
|
|112.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|112.00
