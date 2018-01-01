JUST IN
Umang Dairies Ltd.

BSE: 500231 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: UMANGDAIRY ISIN Code: INE864B01027
BSE LIVE 13:34 | 12 Mar 87.35 0.70
(0.81%)
OPEN

88.00

 HIGH

89.30

 LOW

87.35
NSE LIVE 13:39 | 12 Mar 87.50 0.60
(0.69%)
OPEN

88.50

 HIGH

89.60

 LOW

85.00
About Umang Dairies Ltd.

Umang Dairies Ltd

Incorporated on 2 Dec.'92, J K Dairy & Foods was promoted by Straw Products and J K Industries. The company processes milk and manufactures ghee, dairy whitener and whey powder. Ghee, a clarified form of butter with a long shelf-life, is widely used in preparation of food as a cooking medium. Dairy whitener is widely used as a milk substitute the world over especially in coffee and tea. It is a...> More

Umang Dairies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   192
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 12 Sep 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 13.42
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.51
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Umang Dairies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 65.22 43.48 50
Other Income 0.03 0.06 -50
Total Income 65.25 43.54 49.86
Total Expenses 59.36 42.91 38.34
Operating Profit 5.89 0.63 834.92
Net Profit 2.89 -0.22 1413.64
Equity Capital 11 11 -
Umang Dairies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kohinoor Foods 65.00 -0.08 229.06
Himalya Intl. 37.65 -2.59 217.88
SKM Egg Prod. 82.40 -0.60 216.96
Umang Dairies 87.35 0.81 192.17
Bambino Agro Ind 233.00 -0.43 186.63
Freshtrop Fruits 144.90 -2.33 176.05
Flex Foods 123.65 1.48 153.94
Umang Dairies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.61
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.05
Indian Public 21.83
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.49
Umang Dairies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.47% -9.56% -0.06% -0.98%
1 Month -11.23% -3.05% -1.68% -0.95%
3 Month 12.71% 15.59% 1.50% 0.88%
6 Month 22.17% 26.45% 4.87% 4.24%
1 Year 14.26% 13.78% 16.51% 16.01%
3 Year 37.78% NA 16.57% 18.26%

Umang Dairies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 87.35
89.30
Week Low/High 86.35
97.00
Month Low/High 86.35
103.00
YEAR Low/High 64.50
112.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
112.00

