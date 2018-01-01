You are here » Home
Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd.
|BSE: 504605
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE361D01012
|
BSE
LIVE
12:14 | 12 Mar
|
579.00
|
26.00
(4.70%)
|
OPEN
580.50
|
HIGH
580.50
|
LOW
579.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|580.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|553.00
|VOLUME
|4100
|52-Week high
|635.00
|52-Week low
|270.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|115
|Buy Price
|540.00
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd.
Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd
Incorporated in 1972 as a Manufacturer of centrifugelly cast alloy steel tubes and heat alloy steel castings (heat resistant and stainless steel).
The Company entered into a technical information and trade mark licence agreement with Abex Corporation, U.S.A. for the supply of technical information for the manufacture of centrifugelly cast alloy steel tubes and other alloy steel castings. The Co...> More
Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|18.25
|11.01
|65.76
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.36
|-27.78
|Total Income
|18.51
|11.37
|62.8
|Total Expenses
|16.24
|13.82
|17.51
|Operating Profit
|2.27
|-2.45
|192.65
|Net Profit
|-0.05
|-4.02
|98.76
|Equity Capital
|1.98
|1.98
| -
Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd - Peer Group
Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.28%
|NA
|0.03%
|-0.94%
|1 Month
|11.35%
|NA
|-1.59%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|46.86%
|NA
|1.59%
|0.92%
|6 Month
|10.29%
|NA
|4.97%
|4.28%
|1 Year
|75.45%
|NA
|16.62%
|16.05%
|3 Year
|4.89%
|NA
|16.68%
|18.31%
Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|579.00
|
|580.50
|Week Low/High
|551.00
|
|629.00
|Month Low/High
|504.00
|
|629.00
|YEAR Low/High
|270.00
|
|635.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|665.00
Quick Links for Uni Abex Alloy Products: