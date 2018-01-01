JUST IN
Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd.

BSE: 504605 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE361D01012
BSE LIVE 12:14 | 12 Mar 579.00 26.00
(4.70%)
OPEN

580.50

 HIGH

580.50

 LOW

579.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd.

Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd

Incorporated in 1972 as a Manufacturer of centrifugelly cast alloy steel tubes and heat alloy steel castings (heat resistant and stainless steel). The Company entered into a technical information and trade mark licence agreement with Abex Corporation, U.S.A. for the supply of technical information for the manufacture of centrifugelly cast alloy steel tubes and other alloy steel castings. The Co...> More

Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   115
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 11 Aug 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 166.41
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.48
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 18.25 11.01 65.76
Other Income 0.26 0.36 -27.78
Total Income 18.51 11.37 62.8
Total Expenses 16.24 13.82 17.51
Operating Profit 2.27 -2.45 192.65
Net Profit -0.05 -4.02 98.76
Equity Capital 1.98 1.98 -
Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Metalyst Forg. 32.00 4.92 139.36
Simm. Marshall 110.00 -3.30 123.20
KIC Metaliks 164.85 -1.99 117.04
Uni Abex Alloy 579.00 4.70 114.64
Kalyani Forge 296.00 -0.12 107.74
Simplex Casting 154.70 4.46 92.51
Magna Electrocas 169.00 1.65 77.40
Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.35
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 31.14
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.49
Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.28% NA 0.03% -0.94%
1 Month 11.35% NA -1.59% -0.91%
3 Month 46.86% NA 1.59% 0.92%
6 Month 10.29% NA 4.97% 4.28%
1 Year 75.45% NA 16.62% 16.05%
3 Year 4.89% NA 16.68% 18.31%

Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 579.00
580.50
Week Low/High 551.00
629.00
Month Low/High 504.00
629.00
YEAR Low/High 270.00
635.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
665.00

