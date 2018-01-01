Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd

Incorporated in 1972 as a Manufacturer of centrifugelly cast alloy steel tubes and heat alloy steel castings (heat resistant and stainless steel). The Company entered into a technical information and trade mark licence agreement with Abex Corporation, U.S.A. for the supply of technical information for the manufacture of centrifugelly cast alloy steel tubes and other alloy steel castings. The Co...> More