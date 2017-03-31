Unimers India Ltd.
|BSE: 524264
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE980B01039
|BSE 13:54 | 19 Feb
|5.67
|
-0.29
(-4.87%)
|
OPEN
5.67
|
HIGH
5.67
|
LOW
5.67
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Unimers India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.67
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.96
|VOLUME
|357
|52-Week high
|5.97
|52-Week low
|3.95
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|5.67
|Buy Qty
|143.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Unimers India Ltd.
Incorporated in Nov.'87, Herdillia Unimers (HUL) was promoted by Herdillia Chemicals in technical and financial collaboration with Uniroyal Chemicals Company, US. Commercial production commenced in 1993. In Jun.'92, the company came out with a public issue of 33.3 lac equity shares at par and 9 lac 12.5% PCDs of Rs 200 each, aggregating Rs 21.33 cr, to part-finance the Rs 82.5-cr project to man...> More
Unimers India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|9
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-51.88
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.11
Announcement
-
-
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For Quarter Ended March 31 2017
-
Standalone Financial Results Limited Review Report for December 31 2016
Unimers India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar 2017
|Mar 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.08
|-75
|Total Income
|0.02
|0.08
|-75
|Total Expenses
|0.2
|0.16
|25
|Operating Profit
|-0.19
|-0.08
|-137.5
|Net Profit
|-0.25
|-0.14
|-78.57
|Equity Capital
|15.9
|15.9
|-
Unimers India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Hind.Fluoro Carb
|9.54
|-4.70
|18.70
|Polychem
|381.30
|-1.20
|15.25
|SVC Industries
|0.76
|0.00
|12.40
|Unimers India
|5.67
|-4.87
|9.02
|Rama Petrochem
|4.75
|-4.81
|4.97
Unimers India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Unimers India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-15.37%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Unimers India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.67
|
|5.67
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.67
|Month Low/High
|5.67
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.95
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|28.00
