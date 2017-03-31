JUST IN
Unimers India Ltd.

BSE: 524264 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE980B01039
BSE 13:54 | 19 Feb 5.67 -0.29
(-4.87%)
OPEN

5.67

 HIGH

5.67

 LOW

5.67
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Unimers India Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Unimers India Ltd.

Unimers India Ltd

Incorporated in Nov.'87, Herdillia Unimers (HUL) was promoted by Herdillia Chemicals in technical and financial collaboration with Uniroyal Chemicals Company, US. Commercial production commenced in 1993. In Jun.'92, the company came out with a public issue of 33.3 lac equity shares at par and 9 lac 12.5% PCDs of Rs 200 each, aggregating Rs 21.33 cr, to part-finance the Rs 82.5-cr project to man...

Unimers India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -51.88
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.11
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Unimers India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Mar 2017 Mar 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.02 0.08 -75
Total Income 0.02 0.08 -75
Total Expenses 0.2 0.16 25
Operating Profit -0.19 -0.08 -137.5
Net Profit -0.25 -0.14 -78.57
Equity Capital 15.9 15.9 -
Unimers India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hind.Fluoro Carb 9.54 -4.70 18.70
Polychem 381.30 -1.20 15.25
SVC Industries 0.76 0.00 12.40
Unimers India 5.67 -4.87 9.02
Rama Petrochem 4.75 -4.81 4.97
Unimers India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 42.33
Banks/FIs 2.31
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 3.23
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 27.32
Custodians 0.00
Other 24.81
Unimers India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -15.37% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Unimers India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.67
5.67
Week Low/High 0.00
5.67
Month Low/High 5.67
6.00
YEAR Low/High 3.95
6.00
All TIME Low/High 0.25
28.00

