About Unimin India Ltd.
Unimin India (Unimin) was incorporated on 18 Dec.'81. The company was promoted by J B S Bakshi and associates. The promoter has interests in other companies including Uniplas India, Rutron International, Dasco Plastics, UAE Adaiya Plastics, etc. Unimin is managed by chairman J B S Bakshi and managing director Raman Patel. Unimin is engaged in the manufacture of PVC compounds and small-diameter PVC...> More
Unimin India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-6.52
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.07
Unimin India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.18
|0.1
|80
|Operating Profit
|-0.18
|-0.1
|-80
|Net Profit
|-0.62
|-0.54
|-14.81
|Equity Capital
|20.18
|20.18
|-
Unimin India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Source Indust.
|1.05
|-4.55
|1.20
|Kiran Syntex
|2.75
|4.96
|1.17
|Alan Scott Inds.
|16.65
|4.72
|1.15
|Unimin India
|0.46
|-4.17
|0.93
|Jagjanani Text.
|0.55
|-3.51
|0.86
|Mid India Inds.
|0.53
|-3.64
|0.86
|Sr. Jayala. Auto
|1.78
|0.00
|0.80
Unimin India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Unimin India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-51.58%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Unimin India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.46
|
|0.46
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.46
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.46
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.46
|All TIME Low/High
|0.35
|
|33.00
