Unimin India Ltd.

BSE: 530321 Sector: Industrials
NSE: UNIMIN ISIN Code: INE672C01014
BSE 13:10 | 13 Feb Unimin India Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Unimin India Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.46
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.48
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 0.46
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.46
Buy Qty 5100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Unimin India Ltd.

Unimin India Ltd

Unimin India (Unimin) was incorporated on 18 Dec.'81. The company was promoted by J B S Bakshi and associates. The promoter has interests in other companies including Uniplas India, Rutron International, Dasco Plastics, UAE Adaiya Plastics, etc. Unimin is managed by chairman J B S Bakshi and managing director Raman Patel. Unimin is engaged in the manufacture of PVC compounds and small-diameter PVC...> More

Unimin India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -6.52
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.07
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Unimin India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.18 0.1 80
Operating Profit -0.18 -0.1 -80
Net Profit -0.62 -0.54 -14.81
Equity Capital 20.18 20.18 -
Unimin India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Source Indust. 1.05 -4.55 1.20
Kiran Syntex 2.75 4.96 1.17
Alan Scott Inds. 16.65 4.72 1.15
Unimin India 0.46 -4.17 0.93
Jagjanani Text. 0.55 -3.51 0.86
Mid India Inds. 0.53 -3.64 0.86
Sr. Jayala. Auto 1.78 0.00 0.80
Unimin India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.22
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 42.60
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.17
Unimin India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -51.58% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Unimin India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.46
0.46
Week Low/High 0.00
0.46
Month Low/High 0.00
0.46
YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.46
All TIME Low/High 0.35
33.00

