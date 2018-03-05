JUST IN
Unimode Overseas Ltd.

BSE: 512595 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE348N01026
BSE LIVE 14:18 | 05 Mar 3.61 -0.19
(-5.00%)
OPEN

3.61

 HIGH

3.61

 LOW

3.61
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Unimode Overseas Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Unimode Overseas Ltd.

Unimode Overseas Ltd

Unimode Overseas Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company and obtained the certificate of Commencement of Business from the Registrar of the Companies Delhi and Haryana, New Delhi. It has been promoted by Shri L.N. GUPTA, Shri Sandeep Gupta, Managing Director of the company started the business of export of Leather Garments by setting up Pre and Post fabrication facilities at Tuglakaba...> More

Unimode Overseas Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.06
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 60.17
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.15
P/B Ratio () [*S] 24.07
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Unimode Overseas Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Expenses 0.02 0.03 -33.33
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.02 50
Net Profit -0.01 -0.02 50
Equity Capital 5.01 5.01 -
Unimode Overseas Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Euro Leder Fash 18.05 -5.00 8.07
Worldwide Leath. 7.00 0.00 2.08
Welterman Intl. 4.13 -4.84 1.83
Unimode Overseas 3.61 -5.00 1.80
Oscar Global 3.00 0.00 0.99
Unimode Overseas Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 26.65
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 60.30
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.04
Unimode Overseas Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.56% -0.29%
1 Month -0.82% NA -1.07% -0.26%
3 Month NA NA 2.13% 1.58%
6 Month NA NA 5.52% 4.96%
1 Year NA NA 17.23% 16.81%
3 Year -19.78% NA 17.30% 19.08%

Unimode Overseas Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.61
3.61
Week Low/High 3.61
4.00
Month Low/High 3.44
4.00
YEAR Low/High 1.37
4.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
45.00

