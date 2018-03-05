Unimode Overseas Ltd.
|BSE: 512595
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE348N01026
|BSE LIVE 14:18 | 05 Mar
|3.61
|
-0.19
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
3.61
|
HIGH
3.61
|
LOW
3.61
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Unimode Overseas Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.61
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.80
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|4.03
|52-Week low
|1.37
|P/E
|60.17
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|60.17
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Unimode Overseas Ltd.
Unimode Overseas Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company and obtained the certificate of Commencement of Business from the Registrar of the Companies Delhi and Haryana, New Delhi. It has been promoted by Shri L.N. GUPTA, Shri Sandeep Gupta, Managing Director of the company started the business of export of Leather Garments by setting up Pre and Post fabrication facilities at Tuglakaba...> More
Unimode Overseas Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.06
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|60.17
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.15
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|24.07
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
-
-
-
Unimode Overseas Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Total Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|0.03
|-33.33
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-0.02
|50
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-0.02
|50
|Equity Capital
|5.01
|5.01
|-
Unimode Overseas Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Euro Leder Fash
|18.05
|-5.00
|8.07
|Worldwide Leath.
|7.00
|0.00
|2.08
|Welterman Intl.
|4.13
|-4.84
|1.83
|Unimode Overseas
|3.61
|-5.00
|1.80
|Oscar Global
|3.00
|0.00
|0.99
Unimode Overseas Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Unimode Overseas Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.56%
|-0.29%
|1 Month
|-0.82%
|NA
|-1.07%
|-0.26%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.13%
|1.58%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.52%
|4.96%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.23%
|16.81%
|3 Year
|-19.78%
|NA
|17.30%
|19.08%
Unimode Overseas Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.61
|
|3.61
|Week Low/High
|3.61
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|3.44
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.37
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|45.00
Quick Links for Unimode Overseas:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices