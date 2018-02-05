You are here » Home
Union Quality Plastics Ltd.
|BSE: 526799
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE338N01019
|
BSE
10:12 | 15 Jan
|
Union Quality Plastics Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Union Quality Plastics Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|41.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|41.30
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|51.00
|52-Week low
|25.45
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|41.30
|Sell Qty
|110.00
About Union Quality Plastics Ltd.
Union Quality Plastics Ltd
Engaged in the business of manufacturing HDPE/PP woven sacks and PP tarpaulins, Union Quality Plastics is promoted by Ahmed G Kathawala, Zuzar A Kathawala and Durriya Z Kathawala, of the Adamji Kaderbhoy group which is in the packaging industry for more than 50 years.
In 1994, the company expanded the capacity of HDPE woven sacks and tarpaulins from 1080 mtpa to 3600 mtpa and also diversified i...> More
Union Quality Plastics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Union Quality Plastics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|7
|10.75
|-34.88
|Other Income
|0.46
|0.27
|70.37
|Total Income
|7.46
|11.02
|-32.3
|Total Expenses
|6.91
|11.06
|-37.52
|Operating Profit
|0.54
|-0.04
|1450
|Net Profit
|-0.04
|-0.39
|89.74
|Equity Capital
|4.84
|4.84
| -
Union Quality Plastics Ltd - Peer Group
Union Quality Plastics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Union Quality Plastics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-4.96%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-4.38%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|1644.44%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Union Quality Plastics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|39.25
|
|41.30
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|41.30
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|41.30
|YEAR Low/High
|25.45
|
|51.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.55
|
|60.00
Quick Links for Union Quality Plastics: