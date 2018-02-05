Union Quality Plastics Ltd

Engaged in the business of manufacturing HDPE/PP woven sacks and PP tarpaulins, Union Quality Plastics is promoted by Ahmed G Kathawala, Zuzar A Kathawala and Durriya Z Kathawala, of the Adamji Kaderbhoy group which is in the packaging industry for more than 50 years. In 1994, the company expanded the capacity of HDPE woven sacks and tarpaulins from 1080 mtpa to 3600 mtpa and also diversified i...> More