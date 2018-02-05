JUST IN
Union Quality Plastics Ltd.

BSE: 526799 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE338N01019
BSE 10:12 | 15 Jan Union Quality Plastics Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Union Quality Plastics Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 41.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 41.30
VOLUME 300
52-Week high 51.00
52-Week low 25.45
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 19
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 41.30
Sell Qty 110.00
About Union Quality Plastics Ltd.

Union Quality Plastics Ltd

Engaged in the business of manufacturing HDPE/PP woven sacks and PP tarpaulins, Union Quality Plastics is promoted by Ahmed G Kathawala, Zuzar A Kathawala and Durriya Z Kathawala, of the Adamji Kaderbhoy group which is in the packaging industry for more than 50 years. In 1994, the company expanded the capacity of HDPE woven sacks and tarpaulins from 1080 mtpa to 3600 mtpa and also diversified i...> More

Union Quality Plastics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   19
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -19.50
P/B Ratio () [*S] -2.01
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Union Quality Plastics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 7 10.75 -34.88
Other Income 0.46 0.27 70.37
Total Income 7.46 11.02 -32.3
Total Expenses 6.91 11.06 -37.52
Operating Profit 0.54 -0.04 1450
Net Profit -0.04 -0.39 89.74
Equity Capital 4.84 4.84 -
Union Quality Plastics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
National Plastic 39.00 0.00 23.71
Tijaria Poly. 8.94 -4.99 21.13
MPL Plastics 16.20 -1.82 20.25
Union Qual. Pla. 39.25 -4.96 19.00
Kemrock Inds. 8.73 -4.90 17.75
Polymac Thermof. 32.80 0.00 15.68
Vinyoflex 36.10 -5.00 15.60
Union Quality Plastics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.27
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 28.97
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.73
Union Quality Plastics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -4.96% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -4.38% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 1644.44% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Union Quality Plastics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 39.25
41.30
Week Low/High 0.00
41.30
Month Low/High 0.00
41.30
YEAR Low/High 25.45
51.00
All TIME Low/High 1.55
60.00

