Uniphos Enterprises Ltd

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd(formerly United Phosphorus Ltd[UPL]), established in 1969 to manufacture red phosphorus, an import substitute, Erstwhile UPL later started manufacturing several speciality chemicals like compounds of phosphorus, pesticides, dyes and dye-intermediates, plasticisers and mercury salts. It has grown to become one of the biggest producers and exporters of organic and inorganic m...> More