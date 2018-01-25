You are here » Home
Uniphos Enterprises Ltd.
|BSE: 500429
|Sector: Others
|NSE: UNIENTER
|ISIN Code: INE037A01022
|
BSE
LIVE
13:43 | 12 Mar
|
86.00
|
5.50
(6.83%)
|
OPEN
85.00
|
HIGH
86.65
|
LOW
84.00
|
NSE
LIVE
13:43 | 12 Mar
|
86.05
|
3.40
(4.11%)
|
OPEN
84.00
|
HIGH
86.40
|
LOW
84.00
About Uniphos Enterprises Ltd.
Uniphos Enterprises Ltd
Uniphos Enterprises Ltd(formerly United Phosphorus Ltd[UPL]), established in 1969 to manufacture red phosphorus, an import substitute, Erstwhile UPL later started manufacturing several speciality chemicals like compounds of phosphorus, pesticides, dyes and dye-intermediates, plasticisers and mercury salts. It has grown to become one of the biggest producers and exporters of organic and inorganic m...> More
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|
|-
|Other Income
|0.6
|0.11
|445.45
|Total Income
|0.6
|0.11
|445.45
|Total Expenses
|0.45
|0.37
|21.62
|Operating Profit
|0.16
|-0.26
|161.54
|Net Profit
|0.13
|-0.28
|146.43
|Equity Capital
|13.91
|13.91
| -
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|3.55%
|2.38%
|-0.09%
|-0.96%
|1 Month
|-2.33%
|0.23%
|-1.71%
|-0.93%
|3 Month
|-4.44%
|-5.96%
|1.47%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|-12.69%
|-12.82%
|4.84%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|26.47%
|25.90%
|16.47%
|16.03%
|3 Year
|203.35%
|190.71%
|16.54%
|18.28%
|Today's Low/High
|84.00
|
|86.65
|Week Low/High
|77.95
|
|87.00
|Month Low/High
|77.95
|
|92.00
|YEAR Low/High
|64.10
|
|112.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.24
|
|1511.00
