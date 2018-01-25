JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Uniphos Enterprises Ltd

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd.

BSE: 500429 Sector: Others
NSE: UNIENTER ISIN Code: INE037A01022
BSE LIVE 13:43 | 12 Mar 86.00 5.50
(6.83%)
OPEN

85.00

 HIGH

86.65

 LOW

84.00
NSE LIVE 13:43 | 12 Mar 86.05 3.40
(4.11%)
OPEN

84.00

 HIGH

86.40

 LOW

84.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 85.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 80.50
VOLUME 1632
52-Week high 111.55
52-Week low 64.10
P/E 34.13
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 598
Buy Price 85.05
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 86.00
Sell Qty 804.00
OPEN 85.00
CLOSE 80.50
VOLUME 1632
52-Week high 111.55
52-Week low 64.10
P/E 34.13
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 598
Buy Price 85.05
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 86.00
Sell Qty 804.00

About Uniphos Enterprises Ltd.

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd(formerly United Phosphorus Ltd[UPL]), established in 1969 to manufacture red phosphorus, an import substitute, Erstwhile UPL later started manufacturing several speciality chemicals like compounds of phosphorus, pesticides, dyes and dye-intermediates, plasticisers and mercury salts. It has grown to become one of the biggest producers and exporters of organic and inorganic m...> More

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   598
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.52
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 34.13
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 297.66
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.29
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.6 0.11 445.45
Total Income 0.6 0.11 445.45
Total Expenses 0.45 0.37 21.62
Operating Profit 0.16 -0.26 161.54
Net Profit 0.13 -0.28 146.43
Equity Capital 13.91 13.91 -
> More on Uniphos Enterprises Ltd Financials Results

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
SORIL Holdings 207.00 0.78 1049.49
S T C 139.20 -0.85 835.20
Polo Queen Ind. 115.00 -0.78 772.23
Uniphos Enter. 86.00 6.83 598.13
Veritas (India) 182.90 -1.96 490.17
Arihant Multi 134.40 -19.95 486.53
Triveni Enterpri 84.05 4.44 480.77
> More on Uniphos Enterprises Ltd Peer Group

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.19
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 12.55
Insurance 1.38
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 10.91
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.95
> More on Uniphos Enterprises Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 3.55% 2.38% -0.09% -0.96%
1 Month -2.33% 0.23% -1.71% -0.93%
3 Month -4.44% -5.96% 1.47% 0.90%
6 Month -12.69% -12.82% 4.84% 4.26%
1 Year 26.47% 25.90% 16.47% 16.03%
3 Year 203.35% 190.71% 16.54% 18.28%

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 84.00
86.65
Week Low/High 77.95
87.00
Month Low/High 77.95
92.00
YEAR Low/High 64.10
112.00
All TIME Low/High 6.24
1511.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Uniphos Enterprises: