Uniply Decor Ltd.
|BSE: 526957
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE493E01029
|BSE 15:25 | 12 Mar
|60.25
|
0.05
(0.08%)
|
OPEN
60.20
|
HIGH
62.50
|
LOW
60.20
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Uniply Decor Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|60.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|60.20
|VOLUME
|12498
|52-Week high
|70.70
|52-Week low
|17.25
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|737
|Buy Price
|60.15
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|60.25
|Sell Qty
|230.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|737
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Uniply Decor Ltd.
UV Boards Limited engaged in the manufacture and sale of plywood principally in India. The company also produces agricultural products, such as coffee, cardamom, and timber logs. The products offered by the company include plywood, logs, timber, coffee and cardamum. The company is based in Chennai, India. UV Boards Limited, earlier known as Paro Leasing & Finance Ltd was incorporated on Decembe...
Uniply Decor Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|737
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|15.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|05 Sep 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|22.44
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.68
Announcement
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 2017.
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Uniply Decor Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|40.61
|3.75
|982.93
|Other Income
|0.36
|-
|Total Income
|40.96
|3.76
|989.36
|Total Expenses
|38.97
|3.3
|1080.91
|Operating Profit
|1.99
|0.45
|342.22
|Net Profit
|1.24
|0.01
|12300
|Equity Capital
|24.47
|3.05
|-
Uniply Decor Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Talwal.Better
|269.15
|-0.17
|834.36
|Confidence Petro
|30.35
|-0.98
|785.46
|Ricoh India
|193.45
|-4.99
|769.35
|Uniply Decor
|60.25
|0.08
|737.16
|KSE
|2248.75
|-4.86
|719.60
|HPC Biosci.
|43.85
|-1.90
|699.85
|Pokarna
|193.15
|-2.55
|598.76
Uniply Decor Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Uniply Decor Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.45%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|3.52%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|127.79%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|519.22%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Uniply Decor Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|60.20
|
|62.50
|Week Low/High
|59.30
|
|68.00
|Month Low/High
|52.10
|
|68.00
|YEAR Low/High
|17.25
|
|71.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.57
|
|93.00
