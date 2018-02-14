JUST IN
Uniply Decor Ltd.

BSE: 526957 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE493E01029
BSE 15:25 | 12 Mar 60.25 0.05
(0.08%)
60.20

62.50

60.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Uniply Decor Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 60.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 60.20
VOLUME 12498
52-Week high 70.70
52-Week low 17.25
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 737
Buy Price 60.15
Buy Qty 2.00
Sell Price 60.25
Sell Qty 230.00
About Uniply Decor Ltd.

Uniply Decor Ltd

UV Boards Limited engaged in the manufacture and sale of plywood principally in India. The company also produces agricultural products, such as coffee, cardamom, and timber logs. The products offered by the company include plywood, logs, timber, coffee and cardamum. The company is based in Chennai, India. UV Boards Limited, earlier known as Paro Leasing & Finance Ltd was incorporated on Decembe...

Uniply Decor Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   737
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 05 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 22.44
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.68
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Uniply Decor Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 40.61 3.75 982.93
Other Income 0.36 -
Total Income 40.96 3.76 989.36
Total Expenses 38.97 3.3 1080.91
Operating Profit 1.99 0.45 342.22
Net Profit 1.24 0.01 12300
Equity Capital 24.47 3.05 -
More on Uniply Decor Ltd Financials Results

Uniply Decor Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Talwal.Better 269.15 -0.17 834.36
Confidence Petro 30.35 -0.98 785.46
Ricoh India 193.45 -4.99 769.35
Uniply Decor 60.25 0.08 737.16
KSE 2248.75 -4.86 719.60
HPC Biosci. 43.85 -1.90 699.85
Pokarna 193.15 -2.55 598.76
More on Uniply Decor Ltd Peer Group

Uniply Decor Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 37.41
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 43.29
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.30
More on Uniply Decor Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Uniply Decor Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.45% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 3.52% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 127.79% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 519.22% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Uniply Decor Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 60.20
62.50
Week Low/High 59.30
68.00
Month Low/High 52.10
68.00
YEAR Low/High 17.25
71.00
All TIME Low/High 2.57
93.00

Quick Links for Uniply Decor: