Unique Organics Ltd.
|BSE: 530997
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE333E01019
|BSE 15:14 | 12 Mar
|10.93
|
-0.57
(-4.96%)
|
OPEN
10.93
|
HIGH
10.93
|
LOW
10.93
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Unique Organics Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|10.93
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|11.50
|VOLUME
|151
|52-Week high
|18.05
|52-Week low
|8.80
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|10.93
|Sell Qty
|949.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Unique Organics Ltd.
Promoted by Jyoti Prakash Kanoria, Madhu Kanoria and S M Parekh, Unique Organics (UOL) is engaged in the manufacture and export of spice oil, spice oleoresins and spice powder. The company commenced exports from Dec.'94. Main products of the company are chilli/paprike oleoresin and capsicum powder of different colour values and pungency level. The production facility for the manufacture of spi...> More
Unique Organics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|7
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|30 Jun 2014
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|19.08
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.57
Announcement
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The 3Rd Quarter Ended 31.12.2017.
-
-
-
BOD Meeting For Approval Of Financial Results On 28.11.2017.
Unique Organics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|10.94
|3.1
|252.9
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.06
|200
|Total Income
|11.12
|3.16
|251.9
|Total Expenses
|10.76
|3.4
|216.47
|Operating Profit
|0.37
|-0.23
|260.87
|Net Profit
|0.1
|-0.36
|127.78
|Equity Capital
|5.95
|5.95
|-
Unique Organics Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|VMV Holidays
|13.70
|6.86
|Sanguine Media
|0.59
|-1.67
|6.73
|Nag. Agri Tech.
|7.00
|0.43
|6.56
|Unique Organics
|10.93
|-4.96
|6.50
|Glittek Granite
|2.45
|-4.30
|6.36
|Milestone Glob.
|12.40
|0.00
|6.22
|Taaza Intern.
|8.27
|-4.94
|6.00
Unique Organics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Unique Organics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.28%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-13.60%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-8.92%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-31.47%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-42.77%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Unique Organics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.93
|
|10.93
|Week Low/High
|10.15
|
|12.00
|Month Low/High
|10.15
|
|14.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.80
|
|18.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|32.00
