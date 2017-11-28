Unique Organics Ltd

Promoted by Jyoti Prakash Kanoria, Madhu Kanoria and S M Parekh, Unique Organics (UOL) is engaged in the manufacture and export of spice oil, spice oleoresins and spice powder. The company commenced exports from Dec.'94. Main products of the company are chilli/paprike oleoresin and capsicum powder of different colour values and pungency level. The production facility for the manufacture of spi...> More