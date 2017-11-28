JUST IN
Unique Organics Ltd.

BSE: 530997 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE333E01019
BSE 15:14 | 12 Mar 10.93 -0.57
(-4.96%)
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Unique Organics Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Unique Organics Ltd.

Unique Organics Ltd

Promoted by Jyoti Prakash Kanoria, Madhu Kanoria and S M Parekh, Unique Organics (UOL) is engaged in the manufacture and export of spice oil, spice oleoresins and spice powder. The company commenced exports from Dec.'94. Main products of the company are chilli/paprike oleoresin and capsicum powder of different colour values and pungency level. The production facility for the manufacture of spi...> More

Unique Organics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 30 Jun 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 19.08
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.57
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Unique Organics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 10.94 3.1 252.9
Other Income 0.18 0.06 200
Total Income 11.12 3.16 251.9
Total Expenses 10.76 3.4 216.47
Operating Profit 0.37 -0.23 260.87
Net Profit 0.1 -0.36 127.78
Equity Capital 5.95 5.95 -
Unique Organics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
VMV Holidays 13.70 6.86
Sanguine Media 0.59 -1.67 6.73
Nag. Agri Tech. 7.00 0.43 6.56
Unique Organics 10.93 -4.96 6.50
Glittek Granite 2.45 -4.30 6.36
Milestone Glob. 12.40 0.00 6.22
Taaza Intern. 8.27 -4.94 6.00
Unique Organics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 32.96
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 60.42
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.62
Unique Organics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.28% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -13.60% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -8.92% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -31.47% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -42.77% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Unique Organics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.93
10.93
Week Low/High 10.15
12.00
Month Low/High 10.15
14.00
YEAR Low/High 8.80
18.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
32.00

