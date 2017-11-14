JUST IN
Uniroyal Industries Ltd.

BSE: 521226 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE980D01019
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 9.85 0.15
(1.55%)
OPEN

9.70

 HIGH

9.85

 LOW

9.70
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Uniroyal Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 9.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 9.70
VOLUME 1200
52-Week high 13.19
52-Week low 7.10
P/E 18.24
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8
Buy Price 9.85
Buy Qty 800.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Uniroyal Industries Ltd.

Uniroyal Industries Ltd

Incorporated on 30 Dec.'93 as a public limited company, Uniroyal Textile Industries set up a plant for the manufacture of labels and narrow fabrics at Panchkula, Haryana. It has an installed capacity of 1,15,425 sq mtr pa of tafeta and 38,475 sq mtr pa of satin labels. The company came out with a public issue in Dec.'94 to part-finance its project. The company was promoted by Arvind Mahajan and...> More

Uniroyal Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.54
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.24
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 18.34
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.54
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Uniroyal Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 8.09 6.79 19.15
Other Income 0.09 0.3 -70
Total Income 8.17 7.08 15.4
Total Expenses 6.21 5.54 12.09
Operating Profit 1.96 1.54 27.27
Net Profit 0.79 0.71 11.27
Equity Capital 8.27 8.27 -
Uniroyal Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shree Bhavya 8.80 -4.56 8.36
Ventura Textiles 4.24 1.92 8.25
Rainbow Denim 6.18 -4.92 8.21
Uniroyal Ind 9.85 1.55 8.15
Hisar Spg. Mills 21.40 0.00 8.00
Everlon Synth 13.80 -4.83 7.76
Advance Lifes. 24.70 0.00 7.68
Uniroyal Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.19
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.05
Indian Public 38.12
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.64
Uniroyal Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -15.45% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.62% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -10.37% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 55.85% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Uniroyal Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.70
9.85
Week Low/High 9.70
12.00
Month Low/High 9.70
12.00
YEAR Low/High 7.10
13.00
All TIME Low/High 0.65
18.00

