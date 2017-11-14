You are here » Home
Uniroyal Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 521226
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE980D01019
|
BSE
15:15 | 12 Mar
|
9.85
|
0.15
(1.55%)
|
OPEN
9.70
|
HIGH
9.85
|
LOW
9.70
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Uniroyal Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|9.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.70
|VOLUME
|1200
|52-Week high
|13.19
|52-Week low
|7.10
|P/E
|18.24
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|9.85
|Buy Qty
|800.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Uniroyal Industries Ltd.
Uniroyal Industries Ltd
Incorporated on 30 Dec.'93 as a public limited company, Uniroyal Textile Industries set up a plant for the manufacture of labels and narrow fabrics at Panchkula, Haryana. It has an installed capacity of 1,15,425 sq mtr pa of tafeta and 38,475 sq mtr pa of satin labels. The company came out with a public issue in Dec.'94 to part-finance its project.
The company was promoted by Arvind Mahajan and
Uniroyal Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Uniroyal Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|8.09
|6.79
|19.15
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.3
|-70
|Total Income
|8.17
|7.08
|15.4
|Total Expenses
|6.21
|5.54
|12.09
|Operating Profit
|1.96
|1.54
|27.27
|Net Profit
|0.79
|0.71
|11.27
|Equity Capital
|8.27
|8.27
| -
Uniroyal Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Uniroyal Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Uniroyal Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-15.45%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.62%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-10.37%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|55.85%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Uniroyal Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.70
|
|9.85
|Week Low/High
|9.70
|
|12.00
|Month Low/High
|9.70
|
|12.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.10
|
|13.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.65
|
|18.00
Quick Links for Uniroyal Industries: