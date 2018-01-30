You are here » Home
Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd.
|BSE: 526113
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE602H01010
BSE
15:17 | 07 Mar
14.05
0.27
(1.96%)
OPEN
13.90
HIGH
14.05
LOW
13.90
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|13.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.78
|VOLUME
|2960
|52-Week high
|16.45
|52-Week low
|7.28
|P/E
|281.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|14.05
|Buy Qty
|1040.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|13.90
|CLOSE
|13.78
|VOLUME
|2960
|52-Week high
|16.45
|52-Week low
|7.28
|P/E
|281.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|14.05
|Buy Qty
|1040.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd.
Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd
Incorporated in Aug.'92, Uniroyal Marine (UML) commenced business during Sep.'92 taking over an existing unit called 'Mermaid Foods' along with the acquisition of land. The company is involved in the business of purchasing, processing, curing, canning, freezing, selling, exporting and dealing in marine products.
Uniroyal came out with a public issue during Aug.'93 to set up facilities to proces...> More
Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|11.33
|10.27
|10.32
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|11.33
|10.27
|10.32
|Total Expenses
|10.83
|9.51
|13.88
|Operating Profit
|0.51
|0.75
|-32
|Net Profit
|0.05
|0.16
|-68.75
|Equity Capital
|6.48
|6.48
| -
Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd - Peer Group
Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.96%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-7.87%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-6.33%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|13.90
|
|14.05
|Week Low/High
|13.78
|
|14.00
|Month Low/High
|13.77
|
|15.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.28
|
|16.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|35.00
Quick Links for Uniroyal Marine Exports: