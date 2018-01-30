Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd

Incorporated in Aug.'92, Uniroyal Marine (UML) commenced business during Sep.'92 taking over an existing unit called 'Mermaid Foods' along with the acquisition of land. The company is involved in the business of purchasing, processing, curing, canning, freezing, selling, exporting and dealing in marine products. Uniroyal came out with a public issue during Aug.'93 to set up facilities to proces...> More