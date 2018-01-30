JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd

Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd.

BSE: 526113 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE602H01010
BSE 15:17 | 07 Mar 14.05 0.27
(1.96%)
OPEN

13.90

 HIGH

14.05

 LOW

13.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 13.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 13.78
VOLUME 2960
52-Week high 16.45
52-Week low 7.28
P/E 281.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 14.05
Buy Qty 1040.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 13.90
CLOSE 13.78
VOLUME 2960
52-Week high 16.45
52-Week low 7.28
P/E 281.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 14.05
Buy Qty 1040.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd.

Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd

Incorporated in Aug.'92, Uniroyal Marine (UML) commenced business during Sep.'92 taking over an existing unit called 'Mermaid Foods' along with the acquisition of land. The company is involved in the business of purchasing, processing, curing, canning, freezing, selling, exporting and dealing in marine products. Uniroyal came out with a public issue during Aug.'93 to set up facilities to proces...> More

Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.05
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 281.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 5.46
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.57
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 11.33 10.27 10.32
Other Income -
Total Income 11.33 10.27 10.32
Total Expenses 10.83 9.51 13.88
Operating Profit 0.51 0.75 -32
Net Profit 0.05 0.16 -68.75
Equity Capital 6.48 6.48 -
> More on Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd Financials Results

Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Flora Corp. 11.47 1.24 10.01
Sh. Ganesh Elas. 17.00 4.29 9.35
Pochiraju Inds. 4.85 -2.61 9.17
Uniroyal Marine 14.05 1.96 9.10
Photoquip India 17.85 4.08 8.57
Genera Agri 9.05 0.00 8.14
Powerhouse Gym 7.09 4.88 7.09
> More on Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd Peer Group

Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 33.00
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 56.26
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.74
> More on Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.96% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -7.87% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -6.33% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 13.90
14.05
Week Low/High 13.78
14.00
Month Low/High 13.77
15.00
YEAR Low/High 7.28
16.00
All TIME Low/High 0.25
35.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Uniroyal Marine Exports: