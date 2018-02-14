JUST IN
Unistar Multimedia Ltd.

BSE: 532035 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE808C01014
BSE 15:14 | 12 Mar 2.84 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

2.84

 HIGH

2.84

 LOW

2.84
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Unistar Multimedia Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Unistar Multimedia Ltd.

Unistar Multimedia Ltd

Unistar Multimedia Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 43.33
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.07
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Unistar Multimedia Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.01 0
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -0.01 0
Equity Capital 10 10 -
Unistar Multimedia Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
BGIL Films & Tec 3.85 -4.94 4.36
P. B. Films 2.48 -4.98 3.58
DSJ Communicatn 0.36 -2.70 2.85
Unistar Multim. 2.84 0.00 2.84
Sowbhagya Media 2.58 -1.90 2.82
Divine Multi. 0.40 2.56 2.68
Kohinoor Broad. 0.24 -4.00 2.65
Unistar Multimedia Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 19.06
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 66.13
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.81
Unistar Multimedia Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -2.07% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -62.73% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -33.95% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -37.58% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Unistar Multimedia Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.84
2.84
Week Low/High 2.79
3.00
Month Low/High 2.68
3.00
YEAR Low/High 2.68
9.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
107.00

