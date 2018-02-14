Unistar Multimedia Ltd.
|BSE: 532035
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE808C01014
|BSE 15:14 | 12 Mar
|2.84
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
2.84
|
HIGH
2.84
|
LOW
2.84
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Unistar Multimedia Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.84
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.84
|VOLUME
|2000
|52-Week high
|8.55
|52-Week low
|2.68
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2.79
|Sell Qty
|3000.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Unistar Multimedia Ltd.
Unistar Multimedia Ltd
Unistar Multimedia Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|43.33
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.07
Unistar Multimedia Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0
|Equity Capital
|10
|10
|-
Unistar Multimedia Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|BGIL Films & Tec
|3.85
|-4.94
|4.36
|P. B. Films
|2.48
|-4.98
|3.58
|DSJ Communicatn
|0.36
|-2.70
|2.85
|Unistar Multim.
|2.84
|0.00
|2.84
|Sowbhagya Media
|2.58
|-1.90
|2.82
|Divine Multi.
|0.40
|2.56
|2.68
|Kohinoor Broad.
|0.24
|-4.00
|2.65
Unistar Multimedia Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Unistar Multimedia Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-2.07%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-62.73%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-33.95%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-37.58%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Unistar Multimedia Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.84
|
|2.84
|Week Low/High
|2.79
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|2.68
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.68
|
|9.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|107.00
