JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Unisys Software and Holding Industries Ltd

Unisys Software and Holding Industries Ltd.

BSE: 531831 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE200B01016
BSE 11:58 | 23 Feb 22.90 0.30
(1.33%)
OPEN

23.05

 HIGH

23.05

 LOW

22.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Unisys Software and Holding Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 23.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 22.60
VOLUME 15775
52-Week high 37.90
52-Week low 22.55
P/E 572.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 53
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 22.90
Sell Qty 1175.00
OPEN 23.05
CLOSE 22.60
VOLUME 15775
52-Week high 37.90
52-Week low 22.55
P/E 572.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 53
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 22.90
Sell Qty 1175.00

About Unisys Software and Holding Industries Ltd.

Unisys Software and Holding Industries Ltd

Unisys Softwares & Holding Industries Ltd. is India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of software trading, investment in shares and securities and of Non-bank financial companies (NBFC) activities. The Company operates in three segments: sale of software and hardware/mobile, investment activities and other operational activities. Unisys Softwares and Holding Industries was...> More

Unisys Software and Holding Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   53
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.04
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 572.50
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 26.06
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.88
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Unisys Software and Holding Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.42 136.53 -99.69
Other Income -
Total Income 0.42 136.53 -99.69
Total Expenses 0.07 136.3 -99.95
Operating Profit 0.35 0.23 52.17
Net Profit 0.31 0.16 93.75
Equity Capital 23 23 -
> More on Unisys Software and Holding Industries Ltd Financials Results

Unisys Software and Holding Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Softsol India 33.60 5.00 56.52
Megasoft 12.11 -3.97 53.61
Integra Tele. 50.30 0.60 53.12
Unisys Soft. 22.90 1.33 52.67
SagarSoft (India 81.70 0.93 45.43
ACI Infocom 3.94 -4.83 43.54
Virtual Global 1.01 -3.81 42.79
> More on Unisys Software and Holding Industries Ltd Peer Group

Unisys Software and Holding Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 19.76
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 17.98
Custodians 0.00
Other 62.26
> More on Unisys Software and Holding Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Unisys Software and Holding Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -32.84% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Unisys Software and Holding Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 22.90
23.05
Week Low/High 0.00
23.05
Month Low/High 22.90
23.00
YEAR Low/High 22.55
38.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
313.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Unisys Software and Holding Industries: