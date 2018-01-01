Unisys Software and Holding Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 531831
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE200B01016
|BSE 11:58 | 23 Feb
|22.90
|
0.30
(1.33%)
|
OPEN
23.05
|
HIGH
23.05
|
LOW
22.90
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Unisys Software and Holding Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|23.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|22.60
|VOLUME
|15775
|52-Week high
|37.90
|52-Week low
|22.55
|P/E
|572.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|53
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|22.90
|Sell Qty
|1175.00
About Unisys Software and Holding Industries Ltd.
Unisys Softwares & Holding Industries Ltd. is India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of software trading, investment in shares and securities and of Non-bank financial companies (NBFC) activities. The Company operates in three segments: sale of software and hardware/mobile, investment activities and other operational activities. Unisys Softwares and Holding Industries was...> More
Unisys Software and Holding Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|53
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.04
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|572.50
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|26.06
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.88
Announcement
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
-
-
-
Board Meeting On February 13 2018 For Consideration Of Q-III Results
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended September 30 2017
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended September 30 2017
Unisys Software and Holding Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.42
|136.53
|-99.69
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.42
|136.53
|-99.69
|Total Expenses
|0.07
|136.3
|-99.95
|Operating Profit
|0.35
|0.23
|52.17
|Net Profit
|0.31
|0.16
|93.75
|Equity Capital
|23
|23
|-
Unisys Software and Holding Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Softsol India
|33.60
|5.00
|56.52
|Megasoft
|12.11
|-3.97
|53.61
|Integra Tele.
|50.30
|0.60
|53.12
|Unisys Soft.
|22.90
|1.33
|52.67
|SagarSoft (India
|81.70
|0.93
|45.43
|ACI Infocom
|3.94
|-4.83
|43.54
|Virtual Global
|1.01
|-3.81
|42.79
Unisys Software and Holding Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Unisys Software and Holding Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-32.84%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Unisys Software and Holding Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|22.90
|
|23.05
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|23.05
|Month Low/High
|22.90
|
|23.00
|YEAR Low/High
|22.55
|
|38.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|313.00
