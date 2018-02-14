JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Unitech International Ltd

Unitech International Ltd.

BSE: 531867 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE929K01011
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 6.51 -0.38
(-5.52%)
OPEN

6.75

 HIGH

7.28

 LOW

6.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Unitech International Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 6.75
PREVIOUS CLOSE 6.89
VOLUME 18667
52-Week high 12.00
52-Week low 5.70
P/E 21.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 6.51
Buy Qty 300.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 6.75
CLOSE 6.89
VOLUME 18667
52-Week high 12.00
52-Week low 5.70
P/E 21.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 6.51
Buy Qty 300.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Unitech International Ltd.

Unitech International Ltd

Unitech International Limited was established in the Year 1994, having 100% EOU (Export Oriented Unit) status granted by Governmentof India, for dealing in Ferrous and Non-ferrous Metals.The company engages in the manufacture and sale of metal drums and barrels, and agri-equipments.The company is based in Mumbai, India. Over the years, the group has diversified into various business activities lik...> More

Unitech International Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.31
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 21.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.33
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.53
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Unitech International Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 35.02 34.13 2.61
Other Income 0.16 0.08 100
Total Income 35.18 34.21 2.84
Total Expenses 34.68 33.7 2.91
Operating Profit 0.5 0.51 -1.96
Net Profit 0.1 0.05 100
Equity Capital 10.1 10.1 -
> More on Unitech International Ltd Financials Results

Unitech International Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ace Men 21.50 2.87 6.66
Adinath Bio-Labs 0.30 -3.23 6.62
Southern Ispat 0.05 -16.67 6.61
Unitech Internat 6.51 -5.52 6.58
AKM Lace 21.55 0.00 6.49
Titaanium Ten 9.62 0.00 6.47
Amsons Apparels 2.81 -4.75 6.26
> More on Unitech International Ltd Peer Group

Unitech International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 31.02
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 46.37
Custodians 0.00
Other 22.61
> More on Unitech International Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Unitech International Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -15.01% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -17.80% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -43.14% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -18.63% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -35.80% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -51.38% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Unitech International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.50
7.28
Week Low/High 6.30
9.00
Month Low/High 6.30
9.00
YEAR Low/High 5.70
12.00
All TIME Low/High 3.23
142.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Unitech International: