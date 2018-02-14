You are here » Home
Unitech International Ltd.
|BSE: 531867
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE929K01011
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
6.51
-0.38
(-5.52%)
OPEN
6.75
HIGH
7.28
LOW
6.50
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Unitech International Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|6.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.89
|VOLUME
|18667
|52-Week high
|12.00
|52-Week low
|5.70
|P/E
|21.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|6.51
|Buy Qty
|300.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|6.75
|CLOSE
|6.89
|VOLUME
|18667
|52-Week high
|12.00
|52-Week low
|5.70
|P/E
|21.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|6.51
|Buy Qty
|300.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Unitech International Ltd.
Unitech International Ltd
Unitech International Limited was established in the Year 1994, having 100% EOU (Export Oriented Unit) status granted by Governmentof India, for dealing in Ferrous and Non-ferrous Metals.The company engages in the manufacture and sale of metal drums and barrels, and agri-equipments.The company is based in Mumbai, India. Over the years, the group has diversified into various business activities lik...> More
Unitech International Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Unitech International Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Unitech International Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|35.02
|34.13
|2.61
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.08
|100
|Total Income
|35.18
|34.21
|2.84
|Total Expenses
|34.68
|33.7
|2.91
|Operating Profit
|0.5
|0.51
|-1.96
|Net Profit
|0.1
|0.05
|100
|Equity Capital
|10.1
|10.1
| -
Unitech International Ltd - Peer Group
Unitech International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Unitech International Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-15.01%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-17.80%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-43.14%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-18.63%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-35.80%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-51.38%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Unitech International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.50
|
|7.28
|Week Low/High
|6.30
|
|9.00
|Month Low/High
|6.30
|
|9.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.70
|
|12.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.23
|
|142.00
Quick Links for Unitech International: