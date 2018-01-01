JUST IN
United Credit Ltd.

BSE: 531091 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE858C01027
BSE 09:36 | 08 Mar 19.20 0.80
(4.35%)
OPEN

19.20

 HIGH

19.20

 LOW

19.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan United Credit Ltd Not listed in NSE
About United Credit Ltd.

United Credit Ltd

United Credit Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in non-banking financial activities. The principal business of the Company is hire purchase, leasing, consumer financing, investment and capital market operation. United Credit Limited (UCL) is the successor to the erstwhile United Bank of India Limited (UBIL).Consequent upon nationalization of the banking sector, the unde...> More

United Credit Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.67
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.50
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   7.50
Latest Dividend Date 14 Jul 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 40.89
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.47
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

United Credit Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.59 0.55 7.27
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Income 0.6 0.56 7.14
Total Expenses 0.3 0.31 -3.23
Operating Profit 0.3 0.25 20
Net Profit 0.23 0.22 4.55
Equity Capital 5.49 5.49 -
United Credit Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Escorp Asset Mgt 15.45 -0.32 10.31
Apollo Finvest 27.55 0.00 10.30
Adinath Exim Res 25.00 -4.94 10.25
United Credit 19.20 4.35 10.23
Sigrun Holdings 0.19 0.00 10.17
Kapil Raj Financ 19.55 1.82 10.05
Leading Lea. Fin 18.80 0.53 10.04
United Credit Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.85
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 19.43
Custodians 0.00
Other 22.19
United Credit Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.78% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 11.63% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 49.30% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -6.80% NA 17.24% 19.01%

United Credit Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 19.20
19.20
Week Low/High 18.40
20.00
Month Low/High 17.10
20.00
YEAR Low/High 11.57
22.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
66.00

