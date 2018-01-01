United Credit Ltd.
|BSE: 531091
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE858C01027
|BSE 09:36 | 08 Mar
|19.20
|
0.80
(4.35%)
|
OPEN
19.20
|
HIGH
19.20
|
LOW
19.20
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|United Credit Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|19.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|18.40
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|22.45
|52-Week low
|11.57
|P/E
|11.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|19.20
|Sell Qty
|290.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|11.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About United Credit Ltd.
United Credit Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in non-banking financial activities. The principal business of the Company is hire purchase, leasing, consumer financing, investment and capital market operation. United Credit Limited (UCL) is the successor to the erstwhile United Bank of India Limited (UBIL).Consequent upon nationalization of the banking sector, the unde...> More
United Credit Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|10
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.67
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|11.50
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|7.50
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Jul 2011
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|40.89
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.47
Announcement
-
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2017
-
Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Will Be Held On 6Th February 2018 At Kolkata For Th
-
-
The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of United Credit Limited Will Be Held On Tuesday The 6Th Febru
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Regulation 32 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015
United Credit Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.59
|0.55
|7.27
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Total Income
|0.6
|0.56
|7.14
|Total Expenses
|0.3
|0.31
|-3.23
|Operating Profit
|0.3
|0.25
|20
|Net Profit
|0.23
|0.22
|4.55
|Equity Capital
|5.49
|5.49
|-
United Credit Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Escorp Asset Mgt
|15.45
|-0.32
|10.31
|Apollo Finvest
|27.55
|0.00
|10.30
|Adinath Exim Res
|25.00
|-4.94
|10.25
|United Credit
|19.20
|4.35
|10.23
|Sigrun Holdings
|0.19
|0.00
|10.17
|Kapil Raj Financ
|19.55
|1.82
|10.05
|Leading Lea. Fin
|18.80
|0.53
|10.04
United Credit Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
United Credit Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.78%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|11.63%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|49.30%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-6.80%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
United Credit Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|19.20
|
|19.20
|Week Low/High
|18.40
|
|20.00
|Month Low/High
|17.10
|
|20.00
|YEAR Low/High
|11.57
|
|22.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|66.00
