United Drilling Tools Ltd.
|BSE: 522014
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE961D01019
|
BSE
15:26 | 09 Mar
|
265.00
|
5.05
(1.94%)
|
OPEN
259.95
|
HIGH
268.85
|
LOW
250.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
United Drilling Tools Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|259.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|259.95
|VOLUME
|155
|52-Week high
|320.10
|52-Week low
|181.05
|P/E
|184.03
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|271
|Buy Price
|255.00
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|265.00
|Sell Qty
|49.00
|OPEN
|259.95
|CLOSE
|259.95
|VOLUME
|155
|52-Week high
|320.10
|52-Week low
|181.05
|P/E
|184.03
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|271
|Buy Price
|255.00
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|265.00
|Sell Qty
|49.00
About United Drilling Tools Ltd.
United Drilling Tools Ltd
United Drilling Tools Ltd is the leading manufacturer of Downhole tools, Handling tools, Gas lift equipments, wire line & well service equipment in the world. The production facilities are specially adapted to the manufacture of standard precision equipment or special tools trimmed to customer's particular specifications to international standards in technical collaboration with reputed manufactur...> More
United Drilling Tools Ltd - Key Fundamentals
United Drilling Tools Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6.29
|17.37
|-63.79
|Other Income
|0.39
|3.85
|-89.87
|Total Income
|6.68
|21.22
|-68.52
|Total Expenses
|5.18
|17.14
|-69.78
|Operating Profit
|1.51
|4.09
|-63.08
|Net Profit
|0.56
|2.89
|-80.62
|Equity Capital
|10.18
|10.18
| -
United Drilling Tools Ltd - Peer Group
United Drilling Tools Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
United Drilling Tools Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.81%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.92%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|16.74%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|16.82%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|23.83%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|178.36%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
United Drilling Tools Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|250.00
|
|268.85
|Week Low/High
|237.25
|
|286.00
|Month Low/High
|236.50
|
|298.00
|YEAR Low/High
|181.05
|
|320.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.90
|
|320.00
Quick Links for United Drilling Tools: