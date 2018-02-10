JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » United Drilling Tools Ltd

United Drilling Tools Ltd.

BSE: 522014 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE961D01019
BSE 15:26 | 09 Mar 265.00 5.05
(1.94%)
OPEN

259.95

 HIGH

268.85

 LOW

250.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan United Drilling Tools Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 259.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 259.95
VOLUME 155
52-Week high 320.10
52-Week low 181.05
P/E 184.03
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 271
Buy Price 255.00
Buy Qty 5.00
Sell Price 265.00
Sell Qty 49.00
OPEN 259.95
CLOSE 259.95
VOLUME 155
52-Week high 320.10
52-Week low 181.05
P/E 184.03
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 271
Buy Price 255.00
Buy Qty 5.00
Sell Price 265.00
Sell Qty 49.00

About United Drilling Tools Ltd.

United Drilling Tools Ltd

United Drilling Tools Ltd is the leading manufacturer of Downhole tools, Handling tools, Gas lift equipments, wire line & well service equipment in the world. The production facilities are specially adapted to the manufacture of standard precision equipment or special tools trimmed to customer's particular specifications to international standards in technical collaboration with reputed manufactur...> More

United Drilling Tools Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   271
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.44
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 184.03
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   12.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.45
Book Value / Share () [*S] 98.41
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.69
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

United Drilling Tools Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6.29 17.37 -63.79
Other Income 0.39 3.85 -89.87
Total Income 6.68 21.22 -68.52
Total Expenses 5.18 17.14 -69.78
Operating Profit 1.51 4.09 -63.08
Net Profit 0.56 2.89 -80.62
Equity Capital 10.18 10.18 -
> More on United Drilling Tools Ltd Financials Results

United Drilling Tools Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hercules Hoists 118.95 -1.29 380.64
Panasonic Carbon 598.70 1.89 287.38
Artson Engg. 77.05 -0.58 284.31
United Drilling 265.00 1.94 271.09
Guj Apollo Inds 211.95 -1.69 268.33
Eimco Elecon(I) 440.35 -0.82 254.08
DE Nora India 449.05 -0.72 238.45
> More on United Drilling Tools Ltd Peer Group

United Drilling Tools Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.09
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 12.19
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.72
> More on United Drilling Tools Ltd Share Holding Pattern

United Drilling Tools Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.81% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.92% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 16.74% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 16.82% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 23.83% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 178.36% NA 17.24% 19.02%

United Drilling Tools Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 250.00
268.85
Week Low/High 237.25
286.00
Month Low/High 236.50
298.00
YEAR Low/High 181.05
320.00
All TIME Low/High 0.90
320.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for United Drilling Tools: