United Interactive Ltd.

BSE: 502893 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE706D01018
BSE LIVE 15:15 | 01 Mar 19.60 -1.00
(-4.85%)
OPEN

19.60

 HIGH

19.60

 LOW

19.60
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan United Interactive Ltd Not listed in NSE
About United Interactive Ltd.

United Interactive Ltd

Incorporated as Ishwar Textiles Ltd,the company has been engaged in trading of Textile products. Later the company has switched over the business into Marketing of Agro based products such as Neem oil,Neem Cake Powder and Pellets.In March 2004,the company has changed its name as Neemtek Organic Products Ltd....> More

United Interactive Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.10
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 196.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.56
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.30
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

United Interactive Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.03 0.02 50
Operating Profit -0.03 -0.02 -50
Net Profit -0.03 -0.02 -50
Equity Capital 1.83 1.83 -
United Interactive Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Accel Trans 3.36 5.00 3.71
Senthil Infotek 7.14 0.00 3.61
Quest Softech 3.60 -4.00 3.60
United Inter. 19.60 -4.85 3.59
Intl. Data Mgt. 15.50 -4.91 3.41
S Kumars Online 1.18 0.00 3.38
Netvista Inform 2.41 0.00 3.28
United Interactive Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 69.83
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.64
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.53
United Interactive Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.03% -0.99%
1 Month NA NA -1.58% -0.96%
3 Month NA NA 1.59% 0.86%
6 Month NA NA 4.97% 4.22%
1 Year NA NA 16.62% 15.99%
3 Year NA NA 16.69% 18.24%

United Interactive Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 19.60
19.60
Week Low/High 0.00
19.60
Month Low/High 19.60
21.00
YEAR Low/High 19.35
26.00
All TIME Low/High 2.55
507.00

