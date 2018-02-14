United Interactive Ltd.
About United Interactive Ltd.
Incorporated as Ishwar Textiles Ltd,the company has been engaged in trading of Textile products. Later the company has switched over the business into Marketing of Agro based products such as Neem oil,Neem Cake Powder and Pellets.In March 2004,the company has changed its name as Neemtek Organic Products Ltd....> More
United Interactive Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.10
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|196.00
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|4.56
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.30
Announcement
United Interactive Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.03
|0.02
|50
|Operating Profit
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-50
|Net Profit
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-50
|Equity Capital
|1.83
|1.83
|-
United Interactive Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Accel Trans
|3.36
|5.00
|3.71
|Senthil Infotek
|7.14
|0.00
|3.61
|Quest Softech
|3.60
|-4.00
|3.60
|United Inter.
|19.60
|-4.85
|3.59
|Intl. Data Mgt.
|15.50
|-4.91
|3.41
|S Kumars Online
|1.18
|0.00
|3.38
|Netvista Inform
|2.41
|0.00
|3.28
United Interactive Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
United Interactive Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.03%
|-0.99%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.58%
|-0.96%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.59%
|0.86%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.97%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.62%
|15.99%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.69%
|18.24%
United Interactive Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|19.60
|
|19.60
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|19.60
|Month Low/High
|19.60
|
|21.00
|YEAR Low/High
|19.35
|
|26.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.55
|
|507.00
