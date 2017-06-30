JUST IN
United Leasing & Industries Ltd.

BSE: 507808 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE357P01014
BSE LIVE 13:41 | 07 Mar 17.85 0.85
(5.00%)
OPEN

17.85

 HIGH

17.85

 LOW

17.85
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan United Leasing & Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About United Leasing & Industries Ltd.

United Leasing & Industries Ltd

.RM 77 UNITED LEASING LTD. OBJECTS & ACTIVITIES: To carry on the business of leasing of all types of industrial and office use plant, equipment, machinery, vehicles and hire purchase finance business. PROMOTION OF THE COMPANY: The company was incorporated on 13th January, 1983. It was promoted by Shri R.K. Khanna, Shri Anoop Kumar Khanna and Shri Anil Kumar Khanna. OPERATIONS: In 1983

United Leasing & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.92
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 6.11
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.14
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.31
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

United Leasing & Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.85 0.5 70
Other Income -
Total Income 0.85 0.5 70
Total Expenses 0.36 0.25 44
Operating Profit 0.49 0.25 96
Net Profit 0.23 0.09 155.56
Equity Capital 3 3 -
United Leasing & Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Amit Intl. 2.90 -4.92 5.50
Seasons Furnish 7.43 4.80 5.49
Subhash Silk 12.76 4.93 5.41
United Leasing 17.85 5.00 5.36
Santowin Corp. 0.53 0.00 5.23
Shri Lakshmi 1.81 -4.74 5.15
M K Exim India 7.14 0.00 5.13
United Leasing & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 43.59
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 53.86
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.54
United Leasing & Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.17% -0.82%
1 Month NA NA -1.44% -0.79%
3 Month 12.62% NA 1.74% 1.04%
6 Month NA NA 5.12% 4.40%
1 Year NA NA 16.79% 16.19%
3 Year NA NA 16.85% 18.45%

United Leasing & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 17.85
17.85
Week Low/High 17.85
18.00
Month Low/High 16.20
18.00
YEAR Low/High 11.25
18.00
All TIME Low/High 0.80
80.00

