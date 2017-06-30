You are here » Home
United Leasing & Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 507808
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE357P01014
|
BSE
LIVE
13:41 | 07 Mar
|
17.85
|
0.85
(5.00%)
|
OPEN
17.85
|
HIGH
17.85
|
LOW
17.85
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
United Leasing & Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|17.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|17.00
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|17.85
|52-Week low
|11.25
|P/E
|6.11
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|17.85
|Buy Qty
|950.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|17.85
|CLOSE
|17.00
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|17.85
|52-Week low
|11.25
|P/E
|6.11
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|17.85
|Buy Qty
|950.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About United Leasing & Industries Ltd.
United Leasing & Industries Ltd
.RM 77
UNITED LEASING LTD.
OBJECTS & ACTIVITIES: To carry on the business of leasing of all types of industrial and office use plant, equipment, machinery, vehicles and hire purchase finance business.
PROMOTION OF THE COMPANY: The company was incorporated on 13th January, 1983. It was promoted by Shri R.K. Khanna, Shri Anoop Kumar Khanna and Shri Anil Kumar Khanna.
OPERATIONS: In 1983 ...> More
United Leasing & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
United Leasing & Industries Ltd - Financial Results
United Leasing & Industries Ltd - Peer Group
United Leasing & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
United Leasing & Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.17%
|-0.82%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.44%
|-0.79%
|3 Month
|12.62%
|NA
|1.74%
|1.04%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.12%
|4.40%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.79%
|16.19%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.85%
|18.45%
United Leasing & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|17.85
|
|17.85
|Week Low/High
|17.85
|
|18.00
|Month Low/High
|16.20
|
|18.00
|YEAR Low/High
|11.25
|
|18.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.80
|
|80.00
Quick Links for United Leasing & Industries: