United Textiles Ltd.

BSE: 521188 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE727E01012
BSE 15:15 | 25 Jul United Textiles Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan United Textiles Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 6.17
CLOSE 5.88
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 8.24
52-Week low 4.85
P/E 77.13
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 6.17
Sell Qty 1075.00

About United Textiles Ltd.

United Textiles Ltd

United Textiles Ltd., was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 having its registered office at Devi Bhawan Road, Hisar, Haryana and Certificate of Commencement of business was obtained from Registrar of Companies Delhi and Haryana. United Textiles Ltd., is a new company and is presently engaged in setting up a cotton yarn manufacturing unit at Hissar, Haryana with an installed capacity of...> More

United Textiles Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.08
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 77.13
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 33.85
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.18
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

United Textiles Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.33 3.55 -6.2
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 3.34 3.56 -6.18
Total Expenses 2.97 3.38 -12.13
Operating Profit 0.37 0.19 94.74
Net Profit 0.21 0.01 2000
Equity Capital 3 3 -
United Textiles Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Pacific Cotspin 0.56 0.00 2.18
Birla Trans.Carp 7.50 0.00 2.13
Nutricircle 73.00 2.82 1.97
United Textiles 6.17 4.93 1.85
Gupta Synthetics 2.36 -4.84 1.73
Anshu's Clothing 1.32 0.00 1.65
Sunday Exports 3.09 4.75 1.54
United Textiles Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 39.83
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 57.70
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.47
United Textiles Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 142.91% NA 17.24% 19.02%

United Textiles Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.17
6.17
Week Low/High 0.00
6.17
Month Low/High 0.00
6.17
YEAR Low/High 4.85
8.00
All TIME Low/High 1.89
25.00

