United Textiles Ltd.
|BSE: 521188
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE727E01012
|BSE 15:15 | 25 Jul
|United Textiles Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|United Textiles Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|6.17
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.88
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|8.24
|52-Week low
|4.85
|P/E
|77.13
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|6.17
|Sell Qty
|1075.00
About United Textiles Ltd.
United Textiles Ltd., was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 having its registered office at Devi Bhawan Road, Hisar, Haryana and Certificate of Commencement of business was obtained from Registrar of Companies Delhi and Haryana. United Textiles Ltd., is a new company and is presently engaged in setting up a cotton yarn manufacturing unit at Hissar, Haryana with an installed capacity of...> More
United Textiles Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.08
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|77.13
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|33.85
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.18
United Textiles Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.33
|3.55
|-6.2
|Other Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|3.34
|3.56
|-6.18
|Total Expenses
|2.97
|3.38
|-12.13
|Operating Profit
|0.37
|0.19
|94.74
|Net Profit
|0.21
|0.01
|2000
|Equity Capital
|3
|3
|-
United Textiles Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Pacific Cotspin
|0.56
|0.00
|2.18
|Birla Trans.Carp
|7.50
|0.00
|2.13
|Nutricircle
|73.00
|2.82
|1.97
|United Textiles
|6.17
|4.93
|1.85
|Gupta Synthetics
|2.36
|-4.84
|1.73
|Anshu's Clothing
|1.32
|0.00
|1.65
|Sunday Exports
|3.09
|4.75
|1.54
United Textiles Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|142.91%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
United Textiles Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.17
|
|6.17
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.17
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.17
|YEAR Low/High
|4.85
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.89
|
|25.00
