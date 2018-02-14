JUST IN
Universal Arts Ltd.

BSE: 532378 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE464B01018
BSE 15:29 | 08 Mar 0.79 0.03
(3.95%)
OPEN

0.79

 HIGH

0.79

 LOW

0.79
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Universal Arts Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.79
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.76
VOLUME 2050
52-Week high 2.62
52-Week low 0.70
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.73
Buy Qty 200.00
Sell Price 0.79
Sell Qty 200.00
About Universal Arts Ltd.

Universal Arts Ltd

Tabassum International, a Mumbai - based Media company, involved in Television serial production. It was incorporated on 27th July, 1995, & promoted by Tabassum Govil & Mr Milind Dabke. Tabbasum a well known famousfilm personality who for the last 5 decade has been active in 5 different mass communication media viz- Films, Television, Radio, Print & Journalism. Milind Dabke another promoter is B.E...> More

Universal Arts Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 7.89
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.10
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Universal Arts Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.01 -
Total Expenses 0.14 0.13 7.69
Operating Profit -0.13 -0.13 -
Net Profit -0.13 -0.13 0
Equity Capital 9.97 9.97 -
Universal Arts Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Eduexel Infot. 2.20 4.76 1.86
Kome-on Commun. 0.90 -4.26 1.35
BMB Music 1.72 -4.97 1.04
Universal Arts 0.79 3.95 0.79
Moving Picture 0.60 3.45 0.79
Khyati Multimed. 0.50 0.00 0.54
Fast Track Ent. 0.58 -1.69 0.45
Universal Arts Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 91.34
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.66
Universal Arts Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 3.95% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 5.33% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -64.25% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Universal Arts Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.79
0.79
Week Low/High 0.76
1.00
Month Low/High 0.70
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.70
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.30
19.00

