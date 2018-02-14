Universal Arts Ltd.
|BSE: 532378
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE464B01018
|BSE 15:29 | 08 Mar
|0.79
|
0.03
(3.95%)
|
OPEN
0.79
|
HIGH
0.79
|
LOW
0.79
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Universal Arts Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.79
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.76
|VOLUME
|2050
|52-Week high
|2.62
|52-Week low
|0.70
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.73
|Buy Qty
|200.00
|Sell Price
|0.79
|Sell Qty
|200.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Universal Arts Ltd.
Tabassum International, a Mumbai - based Media company, involved in Television serial production. It was incorporated on 27th July, 1995, & promoted by Tabassum Govil & Mr Milind Dabke. Tabbasum a well known famousfilm personality who for the last 5 decade has been active in 5 different mass communication media viz- Films, Television, Radio, Print & Journalism. Milind Dabke another promoter is B.E...> More
Universal Arts Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|7.89
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.10
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaint For The Quarter Ended On 30Th December 2017
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th September 2017
-
Financial Results In The Revised Format For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June 2017
-
-
Certificate Under Clause 40 (9) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 For The Half Year Ended 30Th Septembe
Universal Arts Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.01
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.14
|0.13
|7.69
|Operating Profit
|-0.13
|-0.13
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.13
|-0.13
|0
|Equity Capital
|9.97
|9.97
|-
Universal Arts Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Eduexel Infot.
|2.20
|4.76
|1.86
|Kome-on Commun.
|0.90
|-4.26
|1.35
|BMB Music
|1.72
|-4.97
|1.04
|Universal Arts
|0.79
|3.95
|0.79
|Moving Picture
|0.60
|3.45
|0.79
|Khyati Multimed.
|0.50
|0.00
|0.54
|Fast Track Ent.
|0.58
|-1.69
|0.45
Universal Arts Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Universal Arts Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|3.95%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|5.33%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-64.25%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Universal Arts Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.79
|
|0.79
|Week Low/High
|0.76
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|0.70
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.70
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.30
|
|19.00
