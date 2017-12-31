JUST IN
Universal Credit & Securities Ltd.

BSE: 531963 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE607F01039
BSE 10:31 | 26 Feb 3.57 -0.07
(-1.92%)
OPEN

3.57

 HIGH

3.57

 LOW

3.57
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Universal Credit & Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Universal Credit & Securities Ltd.

Universal Credit & Securities Ltd

Universal Credit & Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   18
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.04
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 89.25
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.15
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.10
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Universal Credit & Securities Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.96 0.3 220
Other Income -
Total Income 0.96 0.3 220
Total Expenses 0.86 0.29 196.55
Operating Profit 0.1 -
Net Profit 0.1 -
Equity Capital 5 5 -
Universal Credit & Securities Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sonal Mercantile 12.55 0.00 18.50
Brand Realty 60.00 -1.64 18.00
Narendra Invest. 47.10 -4.94 17.99
Universal Credit 3.57 -1.92 17.85
Charter. Capital 59.20 -4.90 17.82
IM+ Capitals 50.90 -1.17 17.82
Apple Finance 3.19 3.24 17.76
Universal Credit & Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 1.63
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 73.14
Custodians 0.00
Other 25.23
Universal Credit & Securities Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -51.10% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -75.53% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -78.21% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -91.08% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Universal Credit & Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.57
3.57
Week Low/High 0.00
3.57
Month Low/High 3.57
4.00
YEAR Low/High 3.57
17.00
All TIME Low/High 0.11
67.00

