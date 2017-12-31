You are here » Home
» Company
» Universal Credit & Securities Ltd
Universal Credit & Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 531963
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE607F01039
|
BSE
10:31 | 26 Feb
|
3.57
|
-0.07
(-1.92%)
|
OPEN
3.57
|
HIGH
3.57
|
LOW
3.57
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Universal Credit & Securities Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.57
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.64
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|17.20
|52-Week low
|3.57
|P/E
|89.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.57
|Sell Qty
|1999.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|89.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|3.57
|CLOSE
|3.64
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|17.20
|52-Week low
|3.57
|P/E
|89.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.57
|Sell Qty
|1999.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|89.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17.85
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Universal Credit & Securities Ltd.
Universal Credit & Securities Ltd
Universal Credit & Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Universal Credit & Securities Ltd - Financial Results
Universal Credit & Securities Ltd - Peer Group
Universal Credit & Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Universal Credit & Securities Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-51.10%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-75.53%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-78.21%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-91.08%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Universal Credit & Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.57
|
|3.57
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.57
|Month Low/High
|3.57
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.57
|
|17.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.11
|
|67.00
Quick Links for Universal Credit & Securities: