Universal Office Automation Ltd.
|BSE: 523519
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE951C01012
|BSE 14:54 | 12 Mar
|2.43
|
-0.12
(-4.71%)
|
OPEN
2.43
|
HIGH
2.43
|
LOW
2.43
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Universal Office Automation Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.43
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.55
|VOLUME
|4064
|52-Week high
|5.04
|52-Week low
|2.43
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|2.43
|Buy Qty
|411.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Universal Office Automation Ltd.
The Delhi headquartered HCL Office Automation Ltd., is in the business of trading in Photocopying/ Electronics Equipment, Computers, EPABX. ...> More
Universal Office Automation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.38
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.76
Announcement
-
Sub: Statements Grievance Redressal Mechanism Under Clause 13(3) For The Quarter Ended 31St Decembe
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended September 30 2017
-
Statements Grievance Redressal Mechanism Under Clause 13(3) For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 201
-
-
-
Sub: Compliance Certificate As Per Regulation 40(9) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure R
Universal Office Automation Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.02
|100
|Total Income
|0.04
|0.02
|100
|Total Expenses
|0.06
|0.04
|50
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|-0.02
|0
|Equity Capital
|14.65
|14.65
|-
Universal Office Automation Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Infra Inds.
|6.10
|0.00
|3.65
|Devine Impex
|3.80
|-4.76
|3.62
|Response Info.
|6.00
|1.87
|3.59
|Trivikrama Inds.
|5.00
|0.81
|3.56
|Universal Office
|2.43
|-4.71
|3.56
|Dharti Proteins
|3.45
|0.88
|3.55
|Nimbus Inds
|4.65
|-4.91
|3.54
Universal Office Automation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Universal Office Automation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.33%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.03%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-32.69%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-13.21%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-33.97%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Universal Office Automation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.43
|
|2.43
|Week Low/High
|2.43
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|2.43
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.43
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.05
|
|100.00
