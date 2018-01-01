JUST IN
Universal Office Automation Ltd.

BSE: 523519 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE951C01012
BSE 14:54 | 12 Mar 2.43 -0.12
(-4.71%)
OPEN

2.43

 HIGH

2.43

 LOW

2.43
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Universal Office Automation Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 2.43
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.55
VOLUME 4064
52-Week high 5.04
52-Week low 2.43
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 2.43
Buy Qty 411.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Universal Office Automation Ltd.

Universal Office Automation Ltd

The Delhi headquartered HCL Office Automation Ltd., is in the business of trading in Photocopying/ Electronics Equipment, Computers, EPABX. ...> More

Universal Office Automation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.38
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.76
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Universal Office Automation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.04 0.02 100
Total Income 0.04 0.02 100
Total Expenses 0.06 0.04 50
Operating Profit -0.02 -0.02 -
Net Profit -0.02 -0.02 0
Equity Capital 14.65 14.65 -
Universal Office Automation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Infra Inds. 6.10 0.00 3.65
Devine Impex 3.80 -4.76 3.62
Response Info. 6.00 1.87 3.59
Trivikrama Inds. 5.00 0.81 3.56
Universal Office 2.43 -4.71 3.56
Dharti Proteins 3.45 0.88 3.55
Nimbus Inds 4.65 -4.91 3.54
Universal Office Automation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.75
Banks/FIs 0.44
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 27.76
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.03
Universal Office Automation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.33% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -15.03% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -32.69% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -13.21% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -33.97% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Universal Office Automation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.43
2.43
Week Low/High 2.43
3.00
Month Low/High 2.43
3.00
YEAR Low/High 2.43
5.00
All TIME Low/High 1.05
100.00

