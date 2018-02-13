JUST IN
Universal Prime Aluminium Ltd.

BSE: 504673 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE621D01019
BSE LIVE 13:06 | 08 Mar 2.26 -0.11
(-4.64%)
OPEN

2.26

 HIGH

2.26

 LOW

2.26
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Universal Prime Aluminium Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Universal Prime Aluminium Ltd.

Universal Prime Aluminium Ltd

Universal Prime Aluminium (erstwhile Universal Cans and Containers) was promoted by Prakash Kumar Mohta in 1974, a first generation entrepreneur. P K Mohta is also the current chairman of the company. The company is engaged in the manufacture of metal packaging products, in the Taloja district of Maharashtra. The company started by manufacturing aluminium collapsible tubes initially. In 1984, i...> More

Universal Prime Aluminium Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.69
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 3.28
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 7.70
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.29
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Universal Prime Aluminium Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.58 0.33 75.76
Total Income 0.58 0.33 75.76
Total Expenses 0.22 0.24 -8.33
Operating Profit 0.36 0.09 300
Net Profit 0.35 0.07 400
Equity Capital 7.97 7.97 -
> More on Universal Prime Aluminium Ltd Financials Results

Universal Prime Aluminium Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Golkonda Alumin. 3.24 0.00 4.02
Mewat Zinc 10.00 0.00 4.00
Bhoruka Alum. 0.59 0.00 3.24
Universal Pr. Al 2.26 -4.64 1.80
Mardia Samyoung 2.39 -4.78 1.66
Maitri Enterp. 8.08 -4.94 1.54
PALCO 0.20 -4.76 1.17
> More on Universal Prime Aluminium Ltd Peer Group

Universal Prime Aluminium Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 47.99
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 1.55
Indian Public 47.38
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.04
> More on Universal Prime Aluminium Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Universal Prime Aluminium Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.03% -0.89%
1 Month NA NA -1.58% -0.86%
3 Month 31.40% NA 1.60% 0.97%
6 Month 10.24% NA 4.97% 4.33%
1 Year NA NA 16.62% 16.11%
3 Year NA NA 16.69% 18.37%

Universal Prime Aluminium Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.26
2.26
Week Low/High 2.26
2.00
Month Low/High 2.26
3.00
YEAR Low/High 1.40
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
80.00

