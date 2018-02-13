You are here » Home
Universal Prime Aluminium Ltd.
|BSE: 504673
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE621D01019
|
BSE
LIVE
13:06 | 08 Mar
|
2.26
|
-0.11
(-4.64%)
|
OPEN
2.26
|
HIGH
2.26
|
LOW
2.26
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Universal Prime Aluminium Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.26
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.37
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|3.20
|52-Week low
|1.40
|P/E
|3.28
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|2.26
|CLOSE
|2.37
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|3.20
|52-Week low
|1.40
|P/E
|3.28
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Universal Prime Aluminium Ltd.
Universal Prime Aluminium Ltd
Universal Prime Aluminium (erstwhile Universal Cans and Containers) was promoted by Prakash Kumar Mohta in 1974, a first generation entrepreneur. P K Mohta is also the current chairman of the company. The company is engaged in the manufacture of metal packaging products, in the Taloja district of Maharashtra.
The company started by manufacturing aluminium collapsible tubes initially. In 1984, i...> More
Universal Prime Aluminium Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Universal Prime Aluminium Ltd - Financial Results
Universal Prime Aluminium Ltd - Peer Group
Universal Prime Aluminium Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Universal Prime Aluminium Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.03%
|-0.89%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.58%
|-0.86%
|3 Month
|31.40%
|NA
|1.60%
|0.97%
|6 Month
|10.24%
|NA
|4.97%
|4.33%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.62%
|16.11%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.69%
|18.37%
Universal Prime Aluminium Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.26
|
|2.26
|Week Low/High
|2.26
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|2.26
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.40
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|80.00
Quick Links for Universal Prime Aluminium: