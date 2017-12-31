You are here » Home
Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd.
|BSE: 524408
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE113E01015
|
BSE
14:15 | 12 Mar
|
27.80
|
1.30
(4.91%)
|
OPEN
27.80
|
HIGH
27.80
|
LOW
27.80
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd.
Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd
Universal Starch-Chem Allied Ltd. has achieved remarkable milestones during the history of last 30 years since its incorporation in 1973. The Company has successfully enhanced the production capacity of Maize Refining from 60 MT to 400 MT per day.
The product range has been also successfully expanded to cater the requirements of Food, Pharmaceutical, Textile, Paper & Adhesive industries. The pr...> More
Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|45.19
|52.03
|-13.15
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.3
|20
|Total Income
|45.55
|52.32
|-12.94
|Total Expenses
|42.67
|52.42
|-18.6
|Operating Profit
|2.88
|-0.1
|2980
|Net Profit
|1.23
|-2.04
|160.29
|Equity Capital
|4.2
|4.2
| -
Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd - Peer Group
Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-5.76%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|45.17%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|14.64%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|27.80
|
|27.80
|Week Low/High
|25.40
|
|28.00
|Month Low/High
|25.40
|
|33.00
|YEAR Low/High
|17.00
|
|33.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.70
|
|58.00
