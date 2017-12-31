Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd

Universal Starch-Chem Allied Ltd. has achieved remarkable milestones during the history of last 30 years since its incorporation in 1973. The Company has successfully enhanced the production capacity of Maize Refining from 60 MT to 400 MT per day. The product range has been also successfully expanded to cater the requirements of Food, Pharmaceutical, Textile, Paper & Adhesive industries. The pr...> More