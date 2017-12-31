JUST IN
Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd.

BSE: 524408 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE113E01015
BSE 14:15 | 12 Mar 27.80 1.30
(4.91%)
OPEN

27.80

 HIGH

27.80

 LOW

27.80
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 27.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 26.50
VOLUME 1933
52-Week high 32.50
52-Week low 17.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 12
Buy Price 27.80
Buy Qty 167.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd.

Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd

Universal Starch-Chem Allied Ltd. has achieved remarkable milestones during the history of last 30 years since its incorporation in 1973. The Company has successfully enhanced the production capacity of Maize Refining from 60 MT to 400 MT per day. The product range has been also successfully expanded to cater the requirements of Food, Pharmaceutical, Textile, Paper & Adhesive industries. The pr...> More

Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   12
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Sep 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.31
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.46
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 45.19 52.03 -13.15
Other Income 0.36 0.3 20
Total Income 45.55 52.32 -12.94
Total Expenses 42.67 52.42 -18.6
Operating Profit 2.88 -0.1 2980
Net Profit 1.23 -2.04 160.29
Equity Capital 4.2 4.2 -
Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
M E T S 29.25 3.17 13.78
P.G. Industry 29.00 -1.36 13.40
Choksi Imaging 34.10 0.59 13.30
Universal Starch 27.80 4.91 11.68
Ceeta Inds. 7.13 -4.93 10.34
Rithwik Facility 32.85 0.77 10.05
Flora Corp. 11.47 1.24 10.01
Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.66
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 33.95
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.66
Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -5.76% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 45.17% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 14.64% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 27.80
27.80
Week Low/High 25.40
28.00
Month Low/High 25.40
33.00
YEAR Low/High 17.00
33.00
All TIME Low/High 3.70
58.00

